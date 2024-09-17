Sand Art Installation Promotes Te Reo

Sand Art (Photo/Supplied)

Platform Agency is proud to be leading a group of creatives who will create a stunning Sand Art Installation to celebrate Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori this Saturday, from 1 pm to 3 pm. Tauranga Moana are invited to come and witness the creation of the iconic Māori Language Week logo on Mount Maunganui main beach.

In line with the theme Ake, Ake, Ake, this unique event, aims to recognise Te Reo as our Nation’s forever language. "Toi onepū (sand art) is the perfect medium to symbolise te reo Māori. Just like the tides and sand, our language has endured, and with kotahitanga, it will continue to thrive. It’s a privilege to use our craft to tell this story." said Blanche McMath founder and owner of kaupapa Māori creative agencies Tohu Studio and Platform Agency. “Tauranga Moana has a rich history and deep connection to te reo Māori, and we encourage everyone, from tamariki to kaumātua, to come along and show your support for our taonga, our language. Kia māhorahora te reo. Make it seen, make it heard.”

Collaborating on this event is renown sand artist Kenrick Smith and talented videographer Tana Whineray, who have generously offered their skills to make this event truly spectacular. Both artists were eager to contribute to promoting the resurgence of te reo Māori in a town where, last year, te reo Māori signage on local rubbish bins was shamefully painted over.

"Te reo Māori as a language is alive and growing in New Zealand and in the Bay of Plenty, where I call home. I'm proud to be a part of this project, creating this piece of sand art is an honour, and I hope it can encourage and inspire anyone at any age to learn and use more te reo Māori at home and at work," says Kenrick Smith.

Tana Whineray adds, "Capturing this event on film will allow the message to spread far and wide, reminding people of the importance of preserving and promoting te reo Māori, not just during Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori but every day."

"Our whakapapa is woven into every part of Tauranga Moana, and it is through te reo Māori that we give voice to our stories, our identity, and our future. This toi onepū (sand art) is more than just a celebration of Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori—it’s a powerful statement of resilience and pride. I am incredibly proud to lead this kaupapa and invite our Tauranga Moana to come and stand together for our language."

The event promises to be a visual feast for all ages, with live footage of the sand art creation, opportunities to engage with the artists, and the chance to celebrate our language in a collective, uplifting environment.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 21st September 2024

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Location: Mount Maunganui Main Beach

Let’s come together as a community, stand for te reo Māori, and celebrate its presence in our everyday lives. This event is not just about art in the sand; it’s about ensuring our language stands strong in the hearts of our people and is heard loud and clear across Aotearoa—Ake, ake, ake!

© Scoop Media

