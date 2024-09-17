Dive Into Wonderland: UC Student’s Dazzling Musical CSO Debut

In an historic first, a Doctor of Musical Arts (DMA) student from Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC) has successfully pitched and brought to life a unique musical collaboration with Christchurch Symphony Orchestra (CSO).

Premiering on 28 September, the concert is the culmination of years of dedication by DMA candidate Alexandra Hope Watson, a remarkably versatile musician who plays six instruments, including piano, violin, cello, flute, harp, and voice. She has also distinguished herself by singing in the National Youth Choir of Great Britain Girls’ Choir and performing with the National Schools Symphony Orchestra in the United Kingdom for eight years.

Watson has already earned a Bachelor of Science (majoring in Mathematics) and Bachelor of Music (majoring in Performance) in 2021, as well as a Master of Arts with Distinction (in Music) in 2023, all from UC.

The concert, titled A Magical Musical Mystery, transforms 19 of renowned English writer Lewis Carroll’s nonsense poems into a cyclical musical experience. Carroll is best known for his book Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (1865) and its sequel Through the Looking-Glass. He was noted for his ability with word play and fantasy but was also an Oxford academic in mathematics.

The innovative structure of the new composition reflects the whimsical nature of Carroll’s work. In Watson’s words, “the plot allows the audience to begin anywhere within the 20 songs and still follow a seamless, dream-like journey.”

The concert marks a significant milestone for both Watson and the University of Canterbury, as it is the first time a student has spearheaded a production of this nature with CSO. The collaboration was made possible after Watson pitched the idea to CSO last year. With their support, the project moved forward with CSO providing promotional support while Watson was responsible for all aspects of the production, including the hiring of soloists and the conductor.

“It’s a bold and brave endeavour,” says Naomi van den Broek, UC Arts City Campus Manager and a renowned musical performer herself, who has worked closely with Watson. “She’s made her own opportunities, and it’s inspiring to see. It’s exciting to see it all come together, especially with the support of CSO.”

Watson began composing the work at the end of 2021, inspired by a book of Carroll’s poetry her mother gave her. What began as her master’s degree composition project grew into a fully-fledged concert.

The premiere will take place on 28 September at The Piano in Christchurch, with performances at 3pm and 7pm. The world premiere is also showcasing the talents of an all-female creative team, including UC graduate, conductor Naomi Hnat and concertmaster Sarah McCracken.

Alexandra would like to thank her core sponsors, Creative New Zealand as a recipient of the Early Career Fund and Archibalds Christchurch, for their contribution to this project.

Tickets are available now from eventfinda.

© Scoop Media

