Mediaworks And Stuff Partner With Team Event For A Blockbuster Summer Of Festivals

Supplied: Mediaworks

MediaWorks and Stuff are thrilled to announce their latest dynamic media partnership with Team Event Ltd, promoting a stellar lineup of summer festivals in Canterbury.

Kicking off in December Team Event Ltd will present an array of high-profile events in The Garden City, including Electric Avenue, The Great Kiwi Beer Festival, South Island Wine & Food Festival, Nostalgia, and Live In The Park.

MediaWorks Head of Partnerships Briana Lonsdale said: “We are delighted to welcome back the entire Team Event portfolio for the upcoming summer festival season. With the power and diversity of MediaWorks brands, there is an organic and authentic alignment with our shared audiences. Our stations' content and music programming enable us to talk directly to Team Event's core consumers, providing the best possible outcome for driving ticket sales and increasing audience reach.”

Electric Avenue, announced just last week, is already shaping up to be a sell-out success. With a star-studded lineup featuring The Prodigy, Chase & Status, Empire of The Sun, Rudim3ntal, Wilkinson, The Kooks, and many more, it promises to be a highlight of the summer social calendar.

Callam Mitchell, Director of Team Event, commented: "Thanks to the creativity of MediaWorks brands like The Edge and George FM we saw 30,000 full weekend passes sold in the presale for Electric Avenue. The support from the MediaWorks and Stuff teams has been outstanding.”

The partnership will harness the extensive reach and scale of Stuff’s digital, print and on-demand audio platforms, engaging 3.4** million Kiwis a month, combined with MediaWorks’ radio brands, which attract 2.44* million listeners weekly. The unmatched reach the two media powerhouses can offer is set to ensure that these festivals capture the attention and excitement of Kiwis across the motu, making Canterbury the place to be this summer.

Stuff Brand Connections Managing Director Matt Headland says Stuff is excited that the South Island's top news brands will be supporting the Mainland's best music and food events: "Kiwis will be flocking to Christchurch for these premium events and we are stoked that Stuff and our Christchurch-based masthead The Press can support MediaWorks and Team Event to make them unmissable and unforgettable."

© Scoop Media

