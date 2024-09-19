Stan Walker Releases New Waiata ‘KI TAKU AWA’ In Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori

Acclaimed Māori artist Stan Walker (Tūhoe, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Pūkenga, Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāi Tahu) unveils his new single, ‘KI TAKU AWA,’ today – a deeply personal narrative of healing, reconciliation, and returning to one's roots. Aligning with Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, this release precedes the English version, ‘Back to the River,’ scheduled to drop on October 3rd.

The waiata is a prequel to I AM and Māori Ki Te Ao, completing the trilogy and symbolising the journey of coming full circle.

“For me, ‘KI TAKU AWA’ is about going back to my awa, both metaphorically and physically,” says Walker.

“It’s about my healing journey, the idea of something ending before new life can begin. It’s deeply personal and touches on themes of my identity, losing my father, and ultimately my healing process.”

When writing the waiata, Walker says the backing vocals of “take me back to the river” were composed first, and then the soulful sound and heartfelt lyrics flowed naturally.

“As soon as those kupu were formed, I knew this song was going to take me back to a place of healing.”

Walker has been an integral figure in the Aotearoa music scene for over 15 years, recently garnering attention internationally with his viral cover of Ultra-Light Beam. For Walker, the last seven years have been dedicated to deepening his connection with his Māoritanga, reclaiming his life and health, and weaving this journey of reclamation into his artistic expression.

With ‘KI TAKU AWA’, Walker emphasises the importance of releasing the te reo Māori version first, noting, “Usually, the English version comes out first, but for this project, I wanted to put te reo Māori out there first.

“It’s about contributing to the continued presence of our reo in the world. Uplifting te reo Māori is a responsibility we all share in Aotearoa and this is how I feel I do it best – through waiata.”

This release follows Walker’s recent recognition with two nominations for the prestigious Silver Scroll Awards, highlighting his impact as a songwriter and creator of meaningful, transformative music.

“For me it’s not about winning or losing – winning for me is changing people’s lives with my waiata,” Walker shares.

“My purpose has always been to uplift, empower and serve the people, my people, indigenous people. Through my music and message, I inspire to bring hope, life, healing and joy. The world needs it now more than ever.”

The translation of ‘KI TAKU AWA’ was done with TAWAZ (Tawaroa Kawana), who Walker works with frequently and says has been instrumental in bringing waiata reo Māori to a wider audience.

‘KI TAKU AWA’ is available now on all streaming platforms. ‘Back to the River’ is set for release on October 3rd.

