Tahiti Come From Behind To Beat Cook Islands And Clinch 7th Place

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Phototek (Photo/Supplied)

An improved second-half performance has seen Tahiti take 7th place at the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship following a comeback 2-1 victory over Cook Islands in Suva.

Sensing the opportunity to impose themselves on this game, Cook Islands set the tone early on by spending much of the first period camped in Tahiti’s half.

Metuamaru Arere tried her luck from distance, but it was a straightforward gather for Tahitian goalkeeper Ohotonui Bonnet, who was making her first start for the Tahitians.

It would be the Cook Islands who opened the scoring, continuing the post-group stage trend of early goals, with captain Tauariki Nia poking home to rapturous celebrations after Tahiti failed to deal with the Cook Islands corner.

Nia was unlucky not to net a second, after taking advantage of a mis-kick from the Tahitian goalkeeper, but her shot hit the upright with the goal gaping.

Cook Islands had the ball in the back of the net for a second time just before half-time after Tehanarei Nga finished from close range, but celebrations were cut short by the assistant referee’s raised flag.

Tahiti started the second-half with renewed vigour, as Vaiuta Pani came close to equalising three minutes after the restart, but was unable to take advantage of a mistake from Vahine Uini.

They weren’t made to wait long however, as a minute later Anikua Nekrouf’s powerful shot couldn’t be held by Uini, and Tahiti had a foot back in the game.

Cook Islands regained their composure from the early shock and started to frustrate Tahiti, with Metuamaru Arere catching the eye in the Cook Islands midfield with the timing of her interceptions and subsequent mazy runs – although her side were unable to construct meaningful attempts on Bonnet’s goal.

Tahiti took the lead in the 71st minute, after an unfortunate Cook Islands own goal. Kumuhei Kautai then thought she’d extended the lead five minutes later, but Tilati Ataela’s quick reactions saw her make a goal line clearance as Cook Islands kept themselves in the game.

Despite both teams throwing themselves forward on quick breaks, neither were able to make their attempts on goal stick, and Tahiti ran out the victors.

Cook Islands: 1 (Tauariki NIA 7’)

Tahiti: 2 (Anikua NEKROUF 49’, Own Goal 71’)

HT: 1-0

