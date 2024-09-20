Office Dog Release New EP 'Doggerland'

ARTWORK BY DANIEL BLACKBALL ALEXANDER (Photo/Supplied)

SEPTEMBER 20, 2024: Today, Office Dog release Doggerland via Flying Nun Records in Aotearoa & Australia and New West Records (ROW) on limited clear vinyl and across all digital platforms. The 7-song EP marks a shift for the band, leaning into softer textures and more experimental songwriting. Produced by De Stevens (Marlin’s Dreaming) at Roundhead Studios, the EP has been met with critical acclaim, with MOJO awarding it 4 stars while saying “Heavy, light, dense and buoyant, Doggerland is an heir to Sonic Youth at their melodic, creative best.” The new EP follows closely on the heels of their debut album, Spiel, which was released earlier this year to universal acclaim as well.

Pitchfork said “Office Dog submerges their brand of indie rock under scuzzy noise until the bubbles stop rising to the top… Spiel blows up the band’s deadpan vocals and raw guitar so that the tiny fragments that remain rain down like ash — unnerving and pretty simultaneously” while MOJO exclaimed “...so disregarding convention, it’s impossible to second guess where a song might go next. It may make for a rollercoaster musical ride, but it’s utterly thrilling." Uncut said “the threesome manages to toe the very fine line between control and chaos, suppression and release” while Brooklyn Vegan said “The band’s style of spiky, deceptively complex guitar rock fits right in alongside classic Flying Nun groups like The Chills, The Verlaines, and the 3Ds.”

Office Dog’s Kane Strang said, “Doggerland is the name of a place in the northern hemisphere that was once inhabited by people and then completely submerged by the sea. Since themes of water, surfacing, and things like that were naturally appearing in my lyrics as we worked on these songs in late 2023, we named the EP after it. I’m glad we did because I feel like this word not only hints at the lyrical themes this time around but also at how these tracks are different sonically from Spiel and other songs we’ve done - they’re definitely softer, more fluid and spontaneous.”

L-R: KANE STRANG, MITCHELL INNES, RASSANI TOLOVAA — PHOTO BY VIOLET HIRST

Today, the band shared the Kane Strang-directed video for the EP highlight 'Dump No Waste, Flows To The Sea.' Calling it “his favourite track,” Strang said, “With the video, Violet Hirst (cinematographer) and I had the idea earlier this year and stole my dad’s kayak the next day to go film it at Lake Waihola, just outside of Dunedin. Funnily enough, when we showed up to film, there were about 30 people having a lakeside BBQ in front of the water playground we wanted to use. I think they were very confused.”

Amidst a busy solo career with acclaimed releases, Kane Strang formed Office Dog at the end of 2021. After temporarily moving from his hometown of Dunedin (home to The Chills, The Clean, The Verlaines, etc) to Auckland, he sought a more collaborative approach with drummer Mitchell Innes and bassist Rassani Tolovaa. Over the next year, fragments began assembling into songs, ultimately culminating in the creation of their debut album. Live appearances supporting Dinosaur Jr. and Sleater-Kinney quickly followed and the band was also named Te Rōpū Mariu (Favourite Group) at the beloved Student Radio Network Awards in 2023. Finding immediate streaming success, the Spiel single 'Big Air' quickly generated more than 500k streams and the band graced the cover of multiple top playlists at Spotify and TIDAL.

Office Dog will also support label-mates Nada Surf on their first ever North American tour. Launching October 2 with two shows in Washington, DC, the 15-date trek features stops at Webster Hall in NYC, Thalia Hall in Chicago, The Crocodile in Seattle, WA, the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, and culminates at the legendary Troubadour in Los Angeles.

Doggerland is out NOW via Flying Nun Records / New West Records on limited clear vinyl and across all streaming platforms. The EP is available to buy / listen to HERE.

