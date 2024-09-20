Uncle Is Drops New Single “All That” — A Sensual Groove Just In Time For Summer

Renowned for his soulful vibes and smooth delivery, Uncle Is is back with his latest single, ‘All That’ an infectious, laid-back anthem that blends R&B grooves with irresistible lyrics. The track, set to drop September 20, captures the heat of new love, connection and passion in a way that only Uncle Is can deliver.

‘All That’ kicks off with a melodic, chill beat that sets the mood for the story Uncle Is unfolds—a tale of admiration, desire and the subtle art of keeping things cool. With playful lines like "Christmas how she lighting up my phone it might be blow out" and "All that energy, got its own time, I just wanna be in time with you" Uncle Is brings his unique flair to the theme of romantic pursuit.

The hook is as smooth as it is catchy, asking the irresistible question: "Can I get a piece of all that?" It's a call for love on his terms, blending intimacy with a touch of casual connection, all wrapped in a signature groove that will have listeners hitting repeat.

The second verse cranks up the heat, as Uncle Is confesses how he’s been captivated by his love interest from the moment she walked in: "Took the better part of me, makin' it hard to leave, baby" The storytelling is raw and relatable, capturing those moments when someone special turns your world upside down.

The bridge takes us even deeper into the vibe with a sultry invitation: "Ooh mama wanna break one off for ya baby, whether it's clothes or us that's takin' off, ain't no maybe" It’s a signature Uncle Is blend of smooth sensuality, with just the right balance of passion and cool confidence.

With a sound that feels perfect for late summer nights and drives with the windows down, ‘All That’ is set to become a staple on playlists everywhere. Uncle Is has once again proven that he can blend emotion, rhythm and lyricism into a track that hits all the right notes.

‘All That’ will be available on all streaming platforms starting September 20.

