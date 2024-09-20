Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Rising Indie-Pop Artist Jack Moser Drops Stellar Debut EP Where You Are

Friday, 20 September 2024, 6:38 pm
Press Release: Black Out Music

The pain and uncertainty of love is a whimsical theme deftly covered by this young romantic, and with each track Moser delicately strikes a chord in the hearts of music lovers everywhere. A hot favourite of student radio stations, with WHERE YOU ARE Moser fearlessly delves deep with each track to explore the emotional landscape of relationships with his sincere, raw authenticity.

Recorded in Moser’s home-town of Taranaki, the EP was co-produced by Jack Moser, Waru Hetet and Sam Johnson at Rhythm Ace, Johnson’s Ôakura studio.

Says Jack: “I’m so happy to release this collection of songs. WHERE YOU ARE has been a really therapeutic EP for me to write. It’s helped me understand my own emotions during this relationship, and allowed me to keep moving forward. I’m now in a secure, committed relationship and WHERE YOU ARE was the final hurdle before attaining exactly what I wanted in a relationship. Through understanding what I didn’t want, I found exactly what I wanted.”

The EP opens with ‘Only One’, where Jack grapples with emotional struggle and longing for completeness amidst a reluctance to fully open up. The song’s poignant contrast between desire and self-protection underscores a commitment to understanding a relationship through varied perspectives, ultimately expressing hope for its potential.

In ‘Cupcake’, Moser presents a sweet yet melancholic reflection on an emotionally unbalanced relationship. Through soothing piano and introspective lyrics, he conveys the internal conflict of seeking commitment while facing emotional insecurity. The song serves as a candid confession of his feelings, capturing the complexity of navigating romantic uncertainty.

The EP concludes with ‘Where You Are’, a dreamy, space-themed ode to heartache. As Jack reflects on the end of a relationship, the song’s expansive soundscape mirrors his feelings of isolation and helplessness. Dressed as a space man in the music video, Jack visualises the emotional distance and disconnection experienced during the breakup, offering a comforting companion for those enduring similar pain.

