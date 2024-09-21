Revulva Will Play A Nationwide Tour This October And November!

Over the last five years, Wellington octet Revulva has won over audiences around New Zealand with their impassioned tracks Bush Bash, Beep Beep, and Heroin Chic and frenzied, high-energy stage shows. Today we announce a Revulva-lution. To celebrate their self-titled album, releasing on October 11, Revulva will play a nationwide tour this October and November!

31st October - Space Academy, Christchurch

1st November - Yours, Dunedin

2nd November - Secret Garden, Hāwea Flat, Wānaka*

*address to be released to ticket holders upon purchase

7th November - The Yard, Raglan

9th November - Neck of the Woods, Auckland

16th November - Porridge Watson, Whanganui

23rd November - San Fran, Wellington*

Tickets are on sale from undertheradar.co.nz & *Moshtix for Wellington

Taking their cues from Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club, Jamiroquai, Steely Dan, Herbie Hancock, Minnie Ripperton, and Prince, Revulva’s self-titled debut album reimagines the anything-goes energy of New York City’s 1970s downtown scene and London’s 1990s funk and soul renaissance through an antipodean perspective where awkward, deadpan humour goes hand in hand with the band’s social concerns and inherent feminist politics. The 10 track album features hit singles, Bush Bash, Beep Beep and Heroin Chic alongside songs from the band's beginning as a 5-piece 5 years ago, and the upcoming, bitter-sweet lead single Nigel.

The album is accompanied by a run of 200 records via Holiday Records' new crowdfund campaign. The record comes with a 12 page photo/lyric zine designed by the band’s close friend and designer, Daniel Kingston.

Described by Rolling Stone Australia as “strangely alluring,” the femme-fronted eight-piece formed in Wellington under the de facto leadership of the composer, lyricist, bassist and vocalist Phoebe Johnson in 2019. Since then, Johnson and her clown van full of hyper-busy musical collaborators, Lily Rose Shaw, Toby Leman, Hector McLachlan, Kaito Walley, Lennox Grootjans, Mysty Cooke, and Zane Hawkins, have won over bar, nightclub and festival audiences across New Zealand.

“It’s been a heavy year of making music videos, and getting the vinyl organised, so we’re excited to celebrate all this mahi by getting together for these 8 shows! Audiences can expect to get involved with the usual hijinks - audience participation, group moaning/harmonies/choreo, burning solos, and good boogies.”

