Top Shelf From Manurewa High School Take Out The Top Prize At The 2024 Smokefreerockquest National Finals

Top Shelf | Credit: Chontalle Musson

It’s been Smokefreerockquest’s biggest year yet, with nearly 900 school aged bands competing across Aotearoa to win the prestigious title of National Winners. On Saturday the Top 10 National Finalists performed at Sky City Theatre in Tāmaki Makaurau - with Top Shelf from Manurewa High School crowned this year's winning band, and Emerson from Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu the winning Solo-duo.

Top Shelf are fresh off the back of winning first place in last weekend’s Smokefree Tangata Beats competition. About tonight's win Top Shelf guitarist Taparia Engu said, “It feels bloody amazing. I can’t describe it. If I’m honest, watching the show I’d already surrendered because the other bands were just so good. There were all different kinds of talents here. It was amazing to see.”

Taparia Engu has also been awarded the inaugural Chloe Wright Scholarship, which he plans to use to pursue audio engineering studies at SAE. Offered for the first time this year, the scholarship provides financial support for one student for up to three years of tertiary education at any New Zealand institution, allowing them to complete their chosen undergraduate degree. He said, “Getting this scholarship means so much to me. I want a career in music, and I love music, so this really means so much.”

In winning 1st place in the band category, Top Shelf, who is made up of students Charles Lia (vocals), Sheneah Bayaban (brass), Ashton Emmerson (bass), Joshua Engu (drums), Taparia Engu (guitar), Charlie Mupopo Miller (vocals) and Louise Ponifasio (brass), have won a massive $10,000 in musical equipment from Rockshop, as well as an $8,000 ‘New Music Single’ grant from NZ On Air to record a single, film a music video and promote the release.

Judging the National Final this year was Hamish Jackson (NZ Rockshop), Lucy Suttor (musician - Dick move), Rikki Reid (musician), Angelo Munro (musician - The Bleeders), and Jeff Newton (NZ On Air).

Newton expressed how exceptional the musicianship on display was at the event saying, “It’s my 13th year doing this - and this is by far and away the best year yet. Top Shelf killed it. Fully formed - they know where they are and where they are going.”

1st place in the solo-duo category was Emerson (Emma Wagner), winning $3,000 in musical equipment from Rockshop, as well as an $8,000 ‘New Music Single’ grant from NZ On Air to record a single, film a music video and promote the release. She also won the award for Rockshop Electronic Assistance, and the ZM Best Song award for her song ‘Bored’.

After the award presentation, Emerson said that it did not feel real, “I am feeling shaky, buzzed and really excited. When it came time to go on stage I was really nervous, but then as soon as I stepped through the wings I thought to myself ‘here we go, let's do it.’ ”

About Emerson's performance Judge Riiki Ried said that, “Her personality really came through - and you would hear the crowd were wow’d.”

The Splinters from Havelock North High School in Hawkes Bay were named the second place winners in the band category, winning $5,000 in musical equipment from Rockshop.

A number of sought-after awards were presented at the finals, including the top three places, the Musicianship Award, the Smokefree Best Vocals Award, the ZM Best Song Award, the APRA Lyric Award, and the Rockshop Electronic Performance Award.

Now in its 37th year, Smokefreerockquest has become integral to the development of Aotearoa’s young musicians, with musical successes including international breakthrough artists such as BROODS, Marlon Williams, Fazerdaze, Aldous Harding, Troy Kingi, Drax Project, Six60, Brooke Fraser, Kimbra, Bic Runga, and so many more. With 2024 being the biggest year yet, around 70% of Aotearoa secondary schools are now participating.

Smokefreerockquest is made possible by the support of Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga - The Ministry of Education, The Wright Family Foundation, NZ Rockshop, Ministry of Youth Development, Creative NZ, Four Winds Foundation, Lion Foundation, and Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand.

The Director of Health Promotion at the National Public Health Service, Te Whatu Ora, Kathrine Clarke, said that Smokefreerockquest, and Smokefree Tangata Beats (which runs alongside), are such important kaupapa for our communities.

“The Health Promotion team at Health New Zealand - Te Whatu Ora has proudly supported Smokefreerockquest and Smokefree Tangata Beats for nearly 35 years. Being Smokefree and vapefree is important kaupapa for Aotearoa.

We love seeing our rangatahi come together, looking after wellbeing and wairua, and celebrating every breath with mana and creativity expressed through music..

Being smokefree and vapefree means honouring your art and performing at your best. Congratulations to all the winners. Kia kaha rangatahi mā. Karawhiua and, Tihei mauri ora.”

It’s clear that for these acts, this year’s National Final is just the beginning. Stay tuned for what’s to come!

About Rockquest Promotions Group (RQP)

Rockquest Promotions Group (RQP) has now expanded to run seven youth programmes, which gives young people in Aotearoa a stage to create, develop and thrive.

Smokefreerockquest is the secondary school original band and solo/duo competition; Smokefree Tangata Beats runs alongside, providing an emphasis for reflecting the unique cultural identity of Aotearoa New Zealand and the South Pacific. Rockshop Bandquest is the intermediate school band competition, which provides a development pathway into Smokefreerockquest and Smokefree Tangata Beats.

Showquest is the performing arts competition for years 1-13, which invites students to showcase art, music, dance, drama, culture and technology. TOI, which is run in collaboration with World of WearableArt (WOW) is the wearable arts platform, with garments showcased at Showquest events.

Stills is a photography competition with a prize pool from Fujifilm worth over $25,000, and OnScreen is the competition for intermediate and high school filmmakers.

For more information, visit www.rqp.co.nz

Smokefreerockquest National Final Awards and Prizes

Awards:

1st place band: Top Self - Manurewa High School (Manukau)

2nd place band: The Splinters - Havelock North High School (Hawkes Bay) 3rd place band: Rumpus Machine - Long Bay College (North Shore)

1st place solo/duo: Emerson - Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu (Auckland Central) 2nd place solo/duo: Koyla Marks - Kuranui College (Wairarapa)

Musicianship Award: Hannah Hyde from Rumpus Machine - Long Bay College (North Shore) Smokefree Best Vocals Award: Ahi Edmond from R67 - TKKM o Ruamata (Rotorua) ZM Best Song Award: ‘Bored’ by Emerson - Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu (Auckland Central) APRA Lyric Award: Deacon Kenyan-Wilde - Central Southland College (Southland)

Rockshop Electronic Performance Award: Emerson - Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu (Auckland Central)

Prizes:

1st place band wins: $10k Musical equipment from the Rockshop, plus an $8k NZ On Air Recording and Video Grant, and promotion, mentoring and on-going support from the Rockquest Promotions team

2nd place band wins: $5k Musical equipment from the Rockshop

3rd place band wins: $3k Musical Equipment from the Rockshop

1st place solo-duo: $3k Musical Equipment from the Rockshop, plus an NZ On Air Recording and Video Grant

2nd place solo-duo: $1k Musical Equipment from the Rockshop

ZM Best Song Award wins: a song professionally recorded

Musicianship Award wins: $500 cash

Smokefree Best Vocals Award wins: $500 cash

APRA Lyric Award wins: $500 cash

Rockshop Electronic Performance Award wins

: Ableton Push 2 Live Performance Instrument USB/MIDI Controller, and Ableton Live 11 Suite Edition Music Production Software

