New National Screen Industry Training Programme – Kahurangi Toi ĀTea Launches

Photo/Supplied

Designed to meet the increasing need for key skilled crew in Aotearoa’s growing screen production industry, a new National Screen Industry training initiative – Kahurangi Toi Ātea has launched.

The course will provide a hybrid of classroom and workplace learning to grow skill and capability for below the line crew and its first intake is now open for applications at www.kahurangitoiatea.co.nz.

Victoria Dabbs, co-founder of Share the Knowledge says, “Share the Knowledge has a kaupapa centered on generosity and inspiration, rooted in the belief that training and growth in the screen industry should come from within. Kahurangi Toi Ātea exemplifies this philosophy, allowing us to seamlessly connect education and on set work experience through this innovative programme. We are thrilled to take this significant step forward together and provide a pathway for the Screen Industry to grow sustainably”.

The University of Canterbury will host the Programme, designed and implemented by Share the Knowledge & Te Wānanga Whare Tapere O Takitimu and delivered by industry experts, all of whom are currently working at the top of their field. The Classroom component will run over for 2-3 weeks in October. Following the classroom modules, selected participants will then move to the workplace training with paid placements on an upcoming local feature film shooting in the Canterbury region. The standards are currently with NZQA and once approved, participants who have completed both classroom and work-based learning components will be awarded a National Certificate in Screen Industry Craft Skills.

Kahurangi Toi Ātea is a partnership with Screen Industry training experts Share the Knowledge and leading educational provider in Māori Performing Arts, Te Wānanga Whare Tapere O Takitimu, in partnership with Toi Mai Workforce Development Council and with support from Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage. Local production house Firefly Films whose recent productions include feature films Bookworm and Uproar will facilitate the workplace learning.

Narelle Huata, CEO of Te Wānanga Whare Tapere O Takitimu says “Kahurangi Toi Ātea is a programme that will enable the screen industry to build our people. It provides a link to key screen industry professionals to pass on their knowledge to ensure that generations to come can carve their own path."

Dr Claire Robinson, Toi Mai Tumu o Toi, CEO of Toi Mai Workforce Development Council echoes this sentiment. “Toi Mai is pleased to partner with Share the Knowledge and Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu in the development of the Kahurangi Toi Ātea National Screen Industry Training Programme, which addresses skill shortages and a core training issue that has concerned the screen sector for a long time. In its engagements across the Toi Pāho (screen) sector, Toi Mai found workforce shortages in production roles and a misalignment between existing vocational training provision and industry need. Toi Mai has worked with industry experts to develop a suite of new qualifications, including an introductory micro credential, now available for training providers to offer, and new screen standards across a range of screen production roles. Once approved by NZQA these standards will lead towards a series of New Zealand Certificates in Screen Craft, catering for new entrants,workers transferring from an adjacent sector into the industry, as well as upskilling opportunities for people already working within the screen sector.

Dr Robinson adds, “We are committed to seeing this programme of work-based, industry-led training for screen production develop across Aotearoa, and very much look forward to the results of this pilot in Ōtautahi.”

This pilot programme will run firstly in Canterbury with aims to extend and run across the motu in 2025.

