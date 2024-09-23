Bid To Win A Signed Shirt By Dame Lisa Carrington And Support Young Kiwis In Need

New Zealand’s sporting legend, Dame Lisa Carrington, has put her heart behind Kenzie’s Gift with a special donation—a signed performance shirt up for auction. This is a rare chance for Kiwis to own memorabilia from our most celebrated Olympian while making a real difference for young people facing serious illness or grief.

“Kenzie’s Gift does such vital work supporting young people and families through incredibly tough times,” says Dame Lisa Carrington, an eight-time gold medalist and the country’s most decorated Olympian. “Mental health is so important, and I’m proud to support this cause by donating my signed shirt for auction. I hope it raises much-needed funds to continue making a real difference in the lives of young Kiwis affected by grief or serious illness within their whānau.”

All proceeds from this auction will go directly to Kenzie’s Gift, which funds therapy, support programs, and resources for children and families dealing with life’s toughest challenges. This is more than just a collector’s item—it symbolises hope and support for those who need it most.

“We’re incredibly honoured to have Lisa’s support for Kenzie’s Gift,” says Nic Russell, founder of Kenzie’s Gift. “Her generosity and belief in what we do mean the world to us. The funds raised through this auction will allow us to continue providing the vital mental health support Kiwi kids need when dealing with the death of a loved one or living with serious illness."

Jenny Zilmer, a mum whose daughter Nora received support from Kenzie’s Gift, knows firsthand how life-changing this help can be. “Kenzie’s Gift was there for our three-year-old daughter Nora as she learned to cope with the death of her sister and all the emotions that came with it. The support they provided our family was a lifeline,” says Jenny.

Every bid in this auction is a step toward providing hope and support for young Kiwis facing tough times. Your participation isn’t just about owning a piece of sporting history; it’s about creating brighter futures for young Kiwis when the unthinkable happens.

Happy Bidding, and Thank You for Supporting Kenzie’s Gift!

Trade Me Listing: https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/sports/sports-memorabilia/other/listing/4930021999

About Kenzie's Gift

Nic Russell founded Kenzie’s Gift in 2008 after her three-year-old daughter Kenzie, tragically died from childhood cancer in 2005. The charity is committed to providing wrap-around mental health support to tamariki, matatahi, and families affected by serious illness or grief. Through one-on-one therapy and expert resources, Kenzie's Gift aims to ensure that no young Kiwi faces their struggles alone.

