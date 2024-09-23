BEING TURI: The World Of Deaf Māori – On Māori+

Tangata Turi, titikaha ki ōna taonga tuku iho

Tangata Turi, titikaha ki tōna ahurea

Tangata Turi, titikaha ki tōna reo

The National Foundation for the Deaf estimates there are around 880,00 New Zealanders affected by hearing loss. Around 4,600 turi/deaf people use sign language as their primary means of communication with 23,000 people, including parents and whānau of the deaf community also using sign language.

BEING TURI is a powerful, interview-based documentary series that explores the world of turi/deaf Māori in Aotearoa. Over five episodes, 15 interviewees from across Ngāti Turi discuss their experiences, struggles and triumphs.

Funded by Te Māngai Pāho, BEING TURI premieres on MĀORI+ at 12.00PM on 3 October 2024

Jared Flitcroft, Aotearoa’s only known turi director, says the project was initially spearheaded by Aroha Mane from Whakaata Māori and Shannon McKenzie, who brought the series concept to him.

“Our aim was to create a series that not only entertains but educates and raises awareness about the unique experiences of the Māori deaf community,” says Jared Flitcroft. “The series allowed us to highlight the rich and vibrant culture of the Māori deaf community in a way that is both authentic and captivating.”

Ingot Films’ Corey Le Vaillant, who produced the series and is himself hard of hearing says he feels an immense respect for the hardships that many of the interviewees have endured.

“I feel honoured and humbled to have been allowed to create such an important series, that opens the door to a community very few in Aotearoa New Zealand know anything about,” says Corey.

“It was awe-inspiring to see the crew grow and learn more about this rich and diverse community, and I look forward to viewers across Aotearoa New Zealand having that same experience.”

“I am proud that in showing these stories, we have woven together all three of our official languages: NZSL, te reo Māori and English,” says Corey Le Vaillant.

BEING TURI is 100% narrated in te reo, with English and reo subtitles. Ninety percent of the series also includes NZ Sign Language.

Shannon McKenzie took on the role of NZSL Interpreting Coordinator for the project, with Aroha Mane and Te Amohanga Rangihau being the series’ Māori consultants. Whakaata Māori commissioner Jay Wanakore provided further support.

BEING TURI was filmed in the following locations:

Waitangi and Ōpito Bay - NORTHLAND

Papakura Marae - AUCKLAND

Hamilton Gardens - HAMILTON

Petone Beach - LOWER HUTT

Zealandia - WELLINGTON

EPISODIC INFORMATION:

EPISODE 1: Matauranga (Education) – Tāngata Turi discuss their experiences within Aotearoa’s education system, and the establishment and development of Rūaumoko Marae, founded as the Turi community’s own marae.

EPISODE 2: Nga Kaiwhakawhiti Reo (Interpreters) – Waitangi Day is the backdrop to a discussion about the urgent need for trilingual interpreters: those who can translate between NZSL, reo Māori and English.

EPISODE 3: Wāhine - Wāhine Turi Māori discuss their lives in connection to Ngāti Turi and te ao Māori more broadly, their roles both assigned and chosen, and their hopes and goals for the future.

EPISODE 4: Nga Araitanga (Barriers) – Societal barriers affect tāngata turi every day. This episode asks how these barriers have arisen, what might be done to overcome them, and how technology could be of assistance.

EPISODE 5: Nga Haerenga (Journeys) – A look at the younger generations of tāngata turi, the choices they are making within and for their community, with particular focus on intersectionality and the experience of rainbow youth.

