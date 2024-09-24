Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
The National Announce Rome

Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 1:31 pm
Credit: Graham MacIndoe

The National have announced today the December 13 release of Rome, a 21-track digital and two-LP set recorded live (without overdubs) on June 3, 2024 at the Italian city’s Cavea at Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone. The double album, mixed by longtime collaborator Peter Katis, spans the band’s 20-plus years of songwriting and reveals how each song has taken on a new life in its live performance.

“You have to see this band live” is often said about The National, and now, Rome is the next best thing to actually being there.

Today, the band has shared a four-song EP titled NTL RM EP I, featuring Rome highlights 'I Need My Girl,' 'Lemonworld,' 'The Geese of Beverly Road' and 'Lit Up.' Listen HERE.

