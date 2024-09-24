New Music Release: 'Hands In The Soil' and 'Shaping Ground' - New Salmonella Dub Double A-Side Digi-EP

Aotearoa’s space weaving, cultural landscape collaborators SALMONELLA DUB today unveil their next instalment of tunes with ‘HANDS IN THE SOIL’ and ‘SHAPING GROUND’. The multi-platinum-selling Mainland Dub originators and bass music pioneers continue to be our premier exports of the genre, and are global long-time favourites for discerning fans both here and worldwide.

This double A-side digi EP follows on from the single EP Never Too Late - We’ve Got This Gift from their soon to be released digi-album FOR ALL THINGS ALIVE DISC 1, due out in October and FOR ALL THINGS ALIVE DISC 2 due out in November.

On ‘Hands In The Soil’, Salmonella Dub founder Andrew Penman recalls: “The rhythm bed was recorded in Christchurch with Whirimako Black adding vocals in the band's Whakatu studio in a session on the night of Richard Nunns’s tangi. The day Aotearoa was told we were heading into a second COVID lockdown Troy Kingi was in our Whakatu studio adding vocals making this the last tune to be finished from our new vinyl album Return To Our Kowhai. We are pleased to say we have now finally finished the album!”

Andrew also shares his strong thoughts on ‘Shaping Ground’, saying: “Nino Birch penned the lyrics for ‘Shaping Ground’ after his iconic Wellington 80's group Beat Rhythm Fashion were denied the honour of playing a Salmonella Dub tune at the NZ Music awards in 2017. This resulted in the DubSnub Stuff news articles; the Spinoff feature interview; and the end of the Spark Arena red carpeted, Vodafone sponsored TV3 music awards and Salmonella Dub politely refusing the Hall of Fame Legacy award they'd been offered that year.”

With over 650k Spotify listeners, and over an impressive 500,000 album sales on vinyl and CD, Salmonella Dub have long reigned the playlists of dub aficionados worldwide since first forming in 1993. Over the years the band has also morphed into different forms, hosting many gifted vocalists and a long-time fan favourite live is the inimitable Salmonella Dub SoundSystem.

Officially formed 25 years ago, the Salmonella Dub SoundSystem has been playing new releases and remixes in a stripped-back dancefloor friendly version of the live band, and are now in demand as a powerhouse live dance act and regular performers on the NZ and Oz festival line-ups and club circuits.

© Scoop Media

