The Arts House Trust Announces Winners Of The Secondary School Arts Awards 2024

Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 5:50 pm
Press Release: The Arts House Trust

The Arts House Trust is delighted to announce the winners of the Secondary School Arts Awards 2024, an annual event dedicated to recognising and celebrating the outstanding artistic talents of Year 11, 12 and 13 students from high schools across Aotearoa. This year’s awards continue to showcase the exceptional creativity and passion of New Zealand’s young artists.

Students from across the country submitted their artworks in mediums such as drawing, painting, printmaking, photography, and sculpture, with a total of 292 entries received through The Arts House Trust website. Finalists were selected by our team, and their works are now on display in an exhibition, allowing the public to engage with the next generation of artistic talent and vote for the People’s Choice Award winner. The awards exhibition is currently on view at the Pah Homestead galleries until 13 October 2024.

Congratulations to the 2024 Award Winners:

Third Place: Lucy Berman – St Cuthbert’s College – Year 12

Chambers of Life

Second Place: Albert Siasau – Liston College – Year 13

Ofa ki Tutuangakava

First Place: Mung Lian Zaw – Liston College – Year 13

Zo Lai Leng

The People’s Choice Award, which invites public voting for their favourite artwork, will be announced separately, further engaging the community in this celebration of youthful creativity.

Director Anita Tótha commented, “This is my first time selecting the finalists and winners alongside our wider team. From what I’ve learned, it’s a tough choice every year as the calibre of artwork keeps getting better and better. We are grateful to the high school art departments and students who have kept art as a key part of their learning and curriculum.”

The Arts House Trust remains committed to fostering and nurturing artistic talent through initiatives like the Secondary School Arts Awards, providing a vital platform for young artists to showcase their skills and inspire others. For more information about the awards exhibition and to view the winning artworks, please visit The Arts House Trust website.

About The Arts House Trust:

The Arts House Trust is one of the country’s largest collections of New Zealand art with close to 10,000 works held. It is an independent charitable entity which supports and promotes contemporary art and artists in Aotearoa New Zealand and cares for and provides public access to its collection. The Arts House Trust is among the largest facilitators of art loans to institutions and organisations for public display.

