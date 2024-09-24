Salute Shares "Go!" (George Daniel Remixes) + Announces Aotearoa Tour Dates In 2025

salute (Lead Credit: Lewis Vorn)

salute has enlisted George Daniel of The 1975 for two remixes of TRUE MAGIC’s “go!” featuring Nakamura Minami. Alongside the new offerings, salute also shares a new music video that sees Minami and salute making the most of a colour-soaked excursion through Japanese late-night karaoke rooms and gaming arcades. The single remixes and accompanying music video highlight salute’s high-paced, climactic, yet collaborative production style that has taken this summer’s festival season by storm.

salute shares about the new remixes, “My good pal George Daniel has made 2 remixes of ‘go!,’ they're both unreal and I'm so pleased to be sharing them with you. The man is a real visionary and I'm a huge fan of his so it's a proper honour having him putting his spin(s) on it. Moody 2-step garage on one side, dark + rolling techno on the other. enjoy xx”

George Daniel, known for his production work with his own band The 1975, as well as Charli xcx, The Japanese House & Caroline Polachek released his debut solo track “Screen Cleaner” last month, which The FACE described as a “hard-hitting house banger” and The Guardian labeled “distinctly naughty”, while he has been previewing his new material throughout the summer, including appearances with Charli xcx at The Levels at Glastonbury, Boiler Room New York, Ibiza’s Amnesia and The Floor with Jamie xx at Venue MOT in London. He is also heading up dh2 - a brand new electronic imprint he is spearheading at renowned independent label Dirty Hit.

This summer, salute is bringing their energy to Aotearoa with a series of shows in February, appearing at Christchurch's iconic festival Electric Avenue, as well performing headline shows in Wellington and Auckland, thanks to Astral People & Handsome Tours. Pre-sales go live on Wednesday 25 September at 10AM, with general tickets on-sale on Friday 27 September at 10AM — sign up / buy tickets HERE.

Thu 20 Feb 2025 - Wellington - Meow Nui

Fri 21 Feb 2025 - Auckland - Wynyard Pavilion

Sat 22 Feb 2025 - Christchurch - Electric Avenue

salute’s new album TRUE MAGIC was received to critical acclaim with Pitchfork noting, “The UK dance producer’s effervescent debut glows from within” and Interview Magazine adding, “salute’s radiant beats merge with vocals provided by the likes of royalty like Rina Sawayama and Empress Of.” The album takes aesthetic and auditory inspiration from old Japanese car adverts, which salute spent hours trawling through YouTube archives to find. They developed a concept for the album of driving an old JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) car in a race called TRUE MAGIC. The album features Disclosure, Rina Sawayama, Empress Of, Karma Kid, Léa Sen, among others. Listen to it HERE.

© Scoop Media

