New Version Of Michael Jackson's Iconic Release ‘Liberian Girl’ In Celebration Of The Original's 35th Anniversary

Fans of ‘The King of Pop’ Michael Jackson have a reason to rejoice. Artists David May and B. Howard have collaborated to release a new version of the iconic hit ‘Liberian Girl’ in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the original song (which was released on July 3, 1989). This fresh take on the classic track pays homage to the legendary artist while infusing a modern twist that is sure to captivate audiences worldwide.

‘Liberian Girl’ is the ninth and last single from the 1987 Hit album ‘Bad’ by Michael Jackson. Released as a single in: Europe, Japan, New Zealand and Australia, the song achieved incredible commercial success, securing a place in the Top 15 in multiple countries.

David May is a multi-platinum producer, artist and songwriter, with numerous worldwide number-one hits with major stars like Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Zedd, Bruno Mars, Akon and Keri Hilson. David is recognised for his innovative tech and IP approach in the music industry. B. Howard is a talented American singer / songwriter and multi-platinum producer, and he and David have joined forces to breathe new life into ‘Liberian Girl.’ The result is a captivating rendition staying true to the essence of the original version, whilst adding a contemporary vibe and Latin Pop flavour, celebrating and honouring the magnificence of women everywhere.

The song was mixed by David May together with Michael Jackson's mixers Jean-Marie Horvat and Peter Mokran. Jean-Marie Horvat, a seasoned engineer and mixer, contributed to some of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, including ‘Remember the Time’ and ‘Jam.’ Meanwhile, Peter Mokran was responsible for mixing Michael Jackson's iconic ballad ‘You Are Not Alone.’

"We are thrilled to present this reimagined version of ‘Liberian Girl’ not only to Michael Jackson's dedicated fan base, but to all music lovers everywhere,” said David May. "It is a heartfelt homage to one of the greatest entertainers of all time, and we hope that our interpretation resonates with listeners in a meaningful way." B. Howard added, "Collaborating on this project is a true honour. The Jacksons’ music is in my veins and of inspiration for me, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the legacy through this modern rendition of ‘Liberian Girl.’”

The release of this new version of ‘Liberian Girl’ is sure to reignite interest in Michael Jackson's timeless music and introduce a new generation to his unparalleled talent and artistry. Fans can expect a fresh take on a beloved classic that showcases the enduring appeal of Jackson's work.

The song will be available on all major streaming platforms from September 6, allowing fans to experience this exciting collaboration between David May and B. Howard. Don't miss out on this unique musical journey that celebrates the legacy of one of music's greatest icons.

About David May:

David May's journey through the music industry has been nothing short of spectacular. With over two decades of experience as a producer for numerous artists across the globe, he carved his path to international stardom in 2009 with the release of his electrifying hit, ‘Superstar.’ This single catapulted him onto the global stage, swiftly ascending the charts worldwide.

For the past 25 years, David May's imprint on the ‘Pop/Dance’ music genre has been indelible. His music has consistently dominated airwaves, achieving numerous number one and top 10 chart positions across various countries. Notably, his work has garnered four #1 spots on the prestigious Japanese charts, solidifying his status as a powerhouse in the industry.

David's collaborative prowess extends far and wide, having collaborated with an impressive array of musical icons including: Pitbull, Bruno Mars, Snoop Dogg, Zedd and even Laura Branigan, Taylor Dayne and many others. Whether as a producer, co-writer, or artist, his contributions have left an enduring mark on the music landscape.

As a classically trained multi-instrumentalist, as well as a skilled mix and mastering engineer, David possesses a profound understanding of musical architecture. This innate understanding enables him to seamlessly blend elements from various genres, creating captivating compositions that resonate with audiences worldwide.

His accolades speak volumes about his unparalleled talent and dedication to his craft. With multiple gold & platinum records, 9x music awards, and numerous chart-topping achievements including U.S Billboard Dance Top 10 placements, David May's musical prowess continues to captivate audiences globally. From Germany to England, Switzerland to Japan, his impact transcends borders, solidifying his place as a true music industry luminary. Furthermore, David collaborates with leading IP and IT specialists and prestigious universities worldwide (TH Zürich, #2 after Oxford), to advance music rights administration and develop innovative patented streaming solutions.

About B. Howard:

Brandon Howard, known artistically as B. Howard, emerges as a definitive talent, seamlessly blending the realms of production, songwriting, and electrifying performance. Hailing from the creative epicentre of Los Angeles and Chicago, Howard's musical journey commenced with a major placement on Ginuwine's 2003 single ‘Love You More,’ soaring to #23 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

This auspicious start laid the foundation for a series of successful collaborations with esteemed artists including: Ne-Yo, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Dru Hill, and Vanessa Hudgens. Embracing his solo artist mantle in 2010, Howard reshaped and featured on the iconic ‘Ke Nako,’ paying homage to Nelson Mandela. This catalysed a significant deal with Universal Music Japan, leading to the release of his debut album ‘Genesis’ in 2011.

Featuring infectious singles like ‘Super Model’ and ‘Dancefloor,’ the album propelled Howard to the upper echelons of MTV Japan's Top 20 and earned him the title "Prince of Pop" by HMV Music in 2016. His single ‘Don't Say You Love Me’ ascended to the #11 spot on Billboard's Top Dance charts, solidifying his stature in the dance music arena.

Howard's global impact is further magnified by accolades such as the ‘Astana Dausy Award’ for ‘Best New Artist’ in 2018 and a rich history of sold-out shows, spanning from Tokyo to Miami. As a global ambassador for Advanced BioDerma, Howard extends his dedication to excellence beyond music, championing health and beauty whilst actively contributing to humanitarian causes, including COVID-19 relief efforts. Rooted in a lineage of diverse musical influences, B. Howard's journey embodies both solo success and high-profile collaborations, resonating with audiences worldwide. His legacy, characterized by soulful vocals, impeccable production and dynamic stage presence, serves as a testament to his unwavering passion for creativity, promising to influence and inspire the cultural landscape for generations to come.

