Salmonella Dub Drop New Single EP "Never Too Late"

Salmonella Dub’s Never Too Late - We’ve Got This Gift single EP features Nino Birch from seminal NZ band Beat Rhythm Fashion in a writing collaboration that began after Salmonella Dub turned down the NZ Music Awards hall of fame legacy award in 2017.

The Stuff DubSnub media story went viral and resulted in The Spinoff interview, one of many articles about the award drama and the resulting writing collaboration. Now the track ‘Never Too Late – We’ve Got This Gift’ is finally ready to land on the playlists of their loyal fans.

With over 650k Spotify listeners, and over an impressive 500,000 album sales on vinyl and CD, Salmonella Dub have long reigned the playlists of dub aficionados worldwide since first forming in 1993. Over the years the band has also morphed into different forms, hosting many gifted vocalists and a long-time fan favourite live is the inimitable Salmonella Dub SoundSystem.

Officially formed 25 years ago, the Salmonella Dub SoundSystem has been playing new releases and remixes in a stripped-back dancefloor friendly version of the live band, and are now in demand as a powerhouse live dance act and regular performers on the NZ and Oz festival line-ups and club circuits.

So to celebrate the upcoming release of the new album FOR ALL THINGS ALIVE, the Salmonella Dub SoundSystem are getting together to hit the road and perform a selection of shows across the motu and over the Tasman through the next few months, delivering their uniquely sublime audio-visual mash-up of the bands full catalogue.

For this run of shows, the live performances will see band originator Andrew Penman aka DJ Rudeboy on the mix, featuring the Mighty Asterix & Whirimako Black and the amazing Sal Dub horn section ready to take fans on a space-weaving two-hour dancefloor journey through Salmonella Dubs basslands. Make sure you catch them live, tickets are on sale now!

© Scoop Media

