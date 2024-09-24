Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tess Liautaud Releasing New Single And Announces Album Release Show

Tuesday, 24 September 2024, 8:29 pm
Press Release: Bad Gin Sanctuary

Franco-American, now Aotearoa's folk sweetheart Tess Liautaud has released fourth single from her upcoming sophomore album, Blue Mind (out October 25th).

Black Machine was written on the first day of 2021, the indie-folk leaning track brings the likes of Wilco or Mazzy Star to mind. A lifting bass line while the drums hold it down. Sliding guitar, acoustic, pedalling banjo and melancholic lyrics. There's a push and pull that juxtaposes a sense of great movement with a solid linear rumble at it's core.

"Like you're driving in a dream''

''Songs are meditations, a little drop of medicine for the songwriter and for anyone else who cares to listen. It follows the arc of two characters as their relationship loses balance, the heavy weight, the drowning, the searching, the breaking free and eventually the finding''

Along with this single, Liautaud has announced a special album release show. This follows chart topping singles 'Here Go The Lovers' + 'The Way It's meant to Rain' and sold out shows on her 12-date New Zealand 'Gold Digger' tour back in May. For the lucky few, Liautaud and her band will play an intimate show at Space Academy in Ōtautahi on October 26.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Bad Gin Sanctuary on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 