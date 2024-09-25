Bridgestone Back As Title Partner For Inaugural Toyota GR86 Championship

TGRNZ’s Nicolas Caillol and John Staples from championship partner Bridgestone with the new GR86. Picture - Journey Pictures.

The Bridgestone GR86 Championship – and the forthcoming Toyota 86 Trophy series – will both run on the Potenza RE-71RS semi-slick tyre.

Bridgestone’s return to premier motorsport in New Zealand complements the company’s global motorsport portfolio, which also includes TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GR86/BRZ Cup in Japan, Super GT Series, Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, and the NTT INDYCAR® Series in America - building on Bridgestone’s rich 60 years of history in motorsport.

Bridgestone’s signing as the title partner of the Bridgestone GR86 Championship coincides with the launch of the new generation car and TGRNZ Motorsport Manager Nicolas Caillol says it’s the perfect tyre for the new championship car.

Bridgestone was selected by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand as the tyre supplier following a competitive tender process, with extensive testing of the Potenza RE-71RS conducted at Hampton Downs and Taupo International Motorsport Park.

“The RE71-RS has performed exceptionally well during the testing programme for the new GR86 and will bring out the best in the car, which is quicker and more focussed on track performance than the old car,” he said.

“The Toyota 86 Championship had a rich history of producing great racing and great talent and this will continue with the Bridgestone GR86 Championship. Having a common tyre in both the GR86 Championship and the Toyota 86 Trophy Series will also provide valuable continuity for developing drivers looking to step from the TR86 to the new GR86.”

The partnership of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing NZ and Bridgestone is an excellent fit, says Toyota Vice President Andrew Davis “We do share a lot in common as brands. We both want to be successful on track and we both value motorsport as a way to ultimately improve our product.”

According to Bridgestone Australia Managing Director, Heath Barclay, Bridgestone’s return to local motorsport is a demonstration of Bridgestone’s passion to race, win, embrace challenge, and accelerate innovation.

“Last year we celebrated the 60 years of Bridgestone motorsport activities by showcasing our global initiatives, and I am thrilled to once again be involved in motorsport in the local market. The addition of the Bridgestone GR86 Championship in New Zealand is a fantastic addition to Bridgestone’s motorsport activity, and a perfect alignment for us in New Zealand,” Mr Barclay said.

“The Bridgestone GR86 Championship is the ideal platform to showcase our Potenza RE-71RS semi-slick tyre and demonstrate our passion for the next generation of racers through our support of the series.”

Globally, Bridgestone is reinforcing its sustainable motorsport activities based on the message of ‘Passion to Turn the World,’ which expresses its commitment to evolving its motorsport activities. Using racing as a "mobile laboratory," Bridgestone utilises insights from motorsport in the development of its next generation of replacement tyres under the concept "From Circuit to Street”.

Bridgestone Director of New Zealand Business, John Staples, says that the Bridgestone GR86 Championship is the ideal platform to promote Bridgestone’s range of premium tyres.

“We’re excited to be the title partner of the Bridgestone GR86 Championship because motorsport is deeply embedded in our company’s heritage. The series has a highly engaged fanbase and plays such a pivotal role in launching the careers of Kiwi racers,” Mr Staples said.

“We’re looking forward to sharing the passion with the teams and drivers, and also using the undeniable synergy between Bridgestone and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand to showcase our Potenza range of performance tyres, and in particular, the Potenza RE-71RS semi slick the championship will utilise.”

The 2024/25 Bridgestone GR86 Championship takes place over six rounds, starting at Taupo International Motorsport Park from 21-23 November. There’s a good break for summer before the second round at Hampton Downs om January 17th-19th then the championship heads to the deep south for the third round two weekends later – January 31st – February 2nd at the Teretonga Park Raceway in Invercargill. A week later it’s Highlands as a main support for the New Zealand Grand Prix weekend.

The drivers and teams then get a chance to take a breath before the final two rounds of the championship, which are both in the North Island. The penultimate round will be on the Hampton Downs National Circuit over the weekend of March 21-23. The season finale which will be at the Supercars event at the Taupo International Motorsport Park on April 11th-13th.

2024-2025 GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 Jan – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 – 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

