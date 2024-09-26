Wellington’s Lunar New Year Festival To Proceed With Principal Sponsorship From Lee Kum Kee

The highly anticipated Lunar New Year Festival in Wellington is proceeding in 2025.

Lee Kum Kee at 2024 Wellington Lunar New Year Festival Courtesy of Asian Events Trust. Photo/Supplied.

Wellington Chinese Sports & Cultural Centre Dragon Dance Troupe at 2024 Wellington Lunar New Year Festival Courtesy of Asian Events Trust. Photo/Supplied.



Asian Events Trust is thrilled to confirm Lee Kum Kee’s continuation in 2025 as the principal sponsor for the event. The festival, which has become a cornerstone of Wellington's cultural calendar, will once again bring together thousands of people to enjoy traditional performances, delicious food, and vibrant displays that honour the Lunar New Year.

Linda Lim, Asian Events Trust Chair says, “support from Lee Kum Kee, a globally recognised brand with a rich history of promoting authentic flavours of Asian cuisine , aligns perfectly with the festival’s mission to foster cultural exchange and community engagement.”

“This partnership underscores Asian Events Trust and Lee Kum Kee’s commitment to celebrating cultural diversity and community spirit in Aotearoa New Zealand’s capital,” says Lim.

The festival’s success and contribution to Wellington’s community was recently highlighted in its win at the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards. Asian Events Trust was recognised for the outstanding contribution that Lunar New Year celebrations make to the community.

This accolade resonates strongly with Lee Kum Kee’s vision of enriching lives through quality, tradition, and connection.

“We are proud to continue our support for the 2025 Lunar New Year Festival in Wellington, bringing the authentic flavours of Asian cuisine to this vibrant celebration,” says Vincent Wong, President - APAC, Lee Kum Kee.

“The festival reflects our commitment to celebrating cultural traditions and bringing people together - values that are at the heart of our brand. We look forward to seeing everyone again at the festival,” says Dodie Hung, Executive Vice President - Corporate Affairs, Lee Kum Kee.

Lunar New Year’s Day falls on 29 January 2025, when Asian communities bid farewell to the Dragon and welcome the Year of the Snake. Planning by Asian Events Trust is underway towards a two week festival programme from 1-16 February that will include a variety of events and activities across Wellington, culminating in Festival Day on 16 February 2025, with food, craft and cultural entertainment on Wellington’s waterfront.

“We are excited to work with the community to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Lunar New Year, brought to life by performers, artists, and food vendors from across the region,” says Lim

Registrations of interest for participation in the 2025 Lunar New Year Festival, will be online on the festival website soon. Visit www.lunarnewyearfestival.co.nz or follow @lnywellington.

Notes:

About the Lunar New Year Festival and Asian Events Trust

The Lunar New Year Festival is a vibrant, authentic, community-led, city-wide festival that brings the community together to embrace and celebrate inclusion and diversity.

Asian Events Trust is a not-for-profit Trust established in 2001 to bring the community together to deliver an annual celebration of Chinese New Year in Wellington. The first Chinese New Year Festival was held in 2001. Over 20 plus years, AET has built a strong and cohesive community, promoting inclusion, pride and understanding of the Asian culture.

Following a memorable celebration in 2021 to mark the 20th anniversary of Chinese New Year celebrations in Wellington, AET rebranded to the Lunar New Year Festival in 2022.

About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee was established in 1888 when its founder Mr Lee Kum Sheung created his own oyster sauce in Nanshui, Zhuhai, Guangdong Province of China.

With a glorious history of over 135 years, Lee Kum Kee has become an international household name as well as a symbol of quality and trust. Lee Kum Kee offers more than 300 types of sauces and condiments in over 100 countries and regions. Please visit www.LKK.com for further details.

