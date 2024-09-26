British & Irish Film Festival 2024 Programme Released

The
British & Irish Film Festival is back for
its second edition, bringing the best of the 2024 Toronto
Film Festival (TIFF) lineup to New Zealand cinemas as well
as selected Cannes Film Festival favourites.
From
Kerikeri to Dunedin, the festival will screen from 23
October to 13 November, with five new locations making this
the biggest British & Irish Film Festival to
date.
Festival Director Fergus Grady is “excited
to add Howick in Auckland, Napier, Whanganui, Masterton, and
Rangiora to this year’s festival circuit” and plans
on growing the festival further into regional New Zealand in
the coming years.
Opening the festival direct from
TIFF & Telluride film festivals comes CONCLAVE starring
Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, & Isabella
Rossellini. Audiences have been wowed by the film and the
premiere was full of gasps, cheers and applause, with the
film now being widely discussed as a potential Oscar winner.
Ralph Fiennes is also at his charismatic best in THE RETURN,
in which he stars alongside the fantastic Juliette Binoche
in their first on-screen pairing in 28 years.
The line-up is full
of further star-studded performances, including Andew
Garfield & Florence Pugh (WE LIVE IN TIME), Pierce
Brosnan, Gabriel Byrne & Helena Bonham Carter (FOUR
LETTERS OF LOVE), Jude Law & Alicia Vikander
(FIREBRAND), and Barry Keoghan (BIRD).
The
festival will host the New Zealand premieres for six
documentaries, and a live concert which highlights the
career of British band bLUR. Not to be missed is a
documentary about the production company MERCHANT IVORY,
which produced some of Britain’s most successful films
from the 1960’s-90’s, including their most lauded films
HOWARD’S END & THE REMAINS OF THE DAY. These two Oscar
nominated films have been restored in 4K and are ready to be
enjoyed on the big screen again as part of the
festival.
There is something for everyone
in this year’s Festival, so settle in with the programme
book and choose your favourites!
Tickets are on sale
September 26th.
For the full programme,
including locations and dates please see
below.
Pencil
your diaries!
23 October -13
November (Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch &
Matakana, Hamilton, Napier, Masterton,
Nelson)
24 October - 6 November (All
remaining centres)
Full
Programme:
Opening Night
Film
CONCLAVE:
From Oscar-winning director Edward Berger (All
Quiet on the Western Front), Conclave is a riveting
religious thriller that follows one of the world’s most
secretive and ancient events–selecting a new Pope. Based
on the international best-seller by Robert Harris, CONCLAVE
centres on Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes), tasked with
running this covert process after the unexpected death of
the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church’s most powerful
leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked
together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence finds himself at the
centre of a conspiracy and discovers a secret that could
shake the very foundation of The
Church.
Centre
Stage
THE RETURN:
Reunited for the first time since The English
Patient, Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche star in this
gritty retelling of Odysseus' return home from war. After 20
years away, Odysseus (Fiennes) washes up on the shores of
Ithaca, haggard and unrecognisable. The King has finally
returned home but much has changed in his kingdom since he
left to fight in the Trojan war.
WE LIVE
IN TIME: Oscar nominees Andrew Garfield and
Florence Pugh deliver beautifully nuanced performances in
this creatively structured romance drama from BAFTA-winning
director John Crowley (Brooklyn, The Goldfinch). Tobias
(Garfield) and Almut’s (Pugh) relationship has never had a
dull moment. Since meeting after Almut accidentally ran over
Tobias with her car, their time together has been chock-full
of striking scenarios.
Enjoy the
Drama
AMERICAN
STAR: Ian McShane brings his brooding star
power and presence to this gritty, intelligent and
entertaining action
thriller.
BIRD: Starring
Barry Keoghan and tackling themes such as identity, sexism,
loneliness, and class struggle, BIRD is a compelling,
ultimately joyous ode to the wondrous transition from
childhood to
adolescence.
FIREBRAND: In
blood-soaked Tudor England, Katherine Parr (Oscar-winner
Alicia Vikander), the sixth and last wife of King Henry VIII
(Jude Law), is named Regent while tyrant Henry is fighting
overseas.
FOUR LETTERS OF
LOVE: Nicholas and Isabel are made for
each other, but fate does not always choose the easiest path
to true love. As destiny pulls them together, so do family,
passion, and faith drive them apart. Starring Pierce
Brosnan, Helena Bonham-Carter and Gabriel
Byrne
LIES WE TELL: The
daunting, rambling estate of Knowl is no home for a young
woman on her own, and certainly not for Maud (Agnes
O’Casey, The Miracle Club)-just 18 years old. Freshly
burdened with the sudden death of her father and granted
inheritance to his entire estate when she comes of age at
21, Maud is alone, unschooled in the ways of society, and
vulnerable. Winner of two Irish Film
Awards.
POISON: Based
on the acclaimed play by Lot Vekemans, POISON follows
estranged couple Lucas (Tim Roth, Pulp Fiction) and Edith
(Trine Dyrholm, Mary & George), who haven't seen each
other in ten years. Prompted by a mysterious summons from
Edith, the couple reunite at a tragic location from their
past
TARRAC: Aoife Ni
Bhraoin (Kelly Gough, Broadchurch) returns home to help her
father Brendan ‘The Bear’ (Lorcan Cranitch, Róise &
Frank) in his recovery from a heart attack. Set
against the backdrop of traditional Irish rowing, Naomhog,
and filmed in Irish Gaelic.
THE SALT
PATH: Based on the Sunday Times
best-seller by Raynor Winn, THE SALT PATH is the profound
true story of husband and wife, Raynor (Gillian Anderson)
and Moth (Jason Isaacs) Winn’s 630-mile trek along the
beautiful but rugged English coast, from Dorset to
Somerset.
WIDOW
CLICQUOT: Based on the New York Times
best-selling biography, WIDOW CLICQUOT is a visually
impressive tale of resilience that leaves a pleasing
aftertaste on the palette. The film tells the true story of
the “Grande Dame of Champagne,” Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin
(Haley Bennett, Cyrano) who, at the age of 20, became Madame
Clicquot after marrying the scion of a winemaking
family.
Music
Lovers
blur TO THE
END: an intimate moment in time with this
most enduring of English bands, who have been at the heart
of British culture for over three
decades.
blur LIVE AT WEMBLEY STADIUM:
This unforgettable 2023 performance saw blur
perform their iconic and much-loved songs for 150,000 fans
in a transcendent, once-in-a-generation performance that
delivered a sweep of ecstatic 5-star
reviews.
Music
History
THE STONES AND BRIAN
JONES: Nick Broomfield’s engrossing new
documentary uncovers the true story and legacy of Brian
Jones, the founder and creative genius of The Rolling
Stones. As a schoolboy aged 14, Nick Broomfield met Brian
Jones, by chance, on a train. Brian was at the height of his
success, with the world at his feet, yet just six years
later he would be dead
Love and
Laughter
CHUCK CHUCK
BABY: A film of love, loss and music set
amongst the falling feathers of a chicken factory set in
Wales.
THE PROBLEM WITH
PEOPLE: Set in beautifully lush Irish
countryside, is a heartwarming comedy about family, world
peace... and sheep. Honouring his father’s last wish to
reunite with the American side of his family, Irishman
Ciáran (Colm Meaney, Layer Cake) calls his cousin, Barry
(Paul Reiser, Mad About You), out of the blue with the offer
for him to visit his homeland
THE
RADLEYS: Based on the best-selling novel by
Matt Haig, and co-written by comedian Jo Brand, THE RADLEYS
is a scarily relatable black comedy with a bite. The Radleys
are an ordinary family, or at least that’s what the
neighbours think. No one would suspect that behind all of
this, the Radleys hold a dark secret...they are
vampires.
TIMESTALKER: The
hilariously inventive TIMESTALKER is a romantic comedy about
the eternal humiliation that is the search for love,
spanning the most romantic epochs of history right into the
future. TIMESTALKER follows hapless heroine Agnes (Alice
Lowe, Sightseers) through time as she repeatedly falls for
the wrong guy, dies a grim death, gets reincarnated a
century later, before meeting him again and starting the
cycle anew
Take
Inspiration
HIGH AND LOW-JOHN
GALLIANO: Directed by Academy-Award winner
Kevin Macdonald (The Last King of Scotland) delves into the
captivating and complex life of the flamboyant and
iconoclastic head designer at Dior, John Galliano, who
soared to unimaginable heights before experiencing a public
downfall that shattered his career.
MADE
IN ENGLAND: THE FILMS OF POWELL AND
PRESSBURGER: Martin Scorsese first encountered
the films of Powell and Pressburger when he was a child,
sitting in front of the family TV. When their famous logo
came up on screen, Scorsese says, "You knew you were in for
fantasy, wonder, magic-real film
magic."
WILDING: Based on
Isabella Tree’s best-selling memoir by the same name, the
visually stunning WILDING tells the story of a young couple
that bets on nature for the future of their failing,
400-year-old estate. Isabella and husband Charlie Burrell
battle entrenched tradition, and dare to place the fate of
their farm in the hands of
nature
Merchant
Ivory:
HOWARDS END:
Nominated for nine Oscars and winning three at
the 1993 Academy Awards, this dazzling adaptation of E.M.
Forster’s novel has cemented itself as a classic of the
genre. Set in Edwardian England, class distinctions and
troubled relations affect the relationships between two
families and the ownership of a cherished British estate
known as Howards End.
MERCHANT
IVORY: The first definitive feature
documentary to lend new and compelling perspectives on the
partnership, both professional and personal, of director
James Ivory (Oscar-winning writer of Call Me by Your Name),
and producer Ismail Merchant.
THE REMAINS
OF THE DAY: In 1993, Anthony Hopkins and Emma
Thompson reunited with the acclaimed Merchant Ivory
filmmaking team for this extraordinary and moving story of
blind devotion and repressed love. Based on the best-selling
novel by Novel Prize-winning author Kazuo
Ishiguro.
