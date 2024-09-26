7 Reasons To Join The Waikato Home & Garden Show’s Birthday Celebrations

New Zealand’s largest home and garden show is turning 40 next week and is overflowing with inspiration and ideas for that next home or garden project.

Hundreds of new and returning exhibitors will be showcasing their products and services, experts will be on hand with free seminars and the kids will love their day out with a brand-new entertainment zone dedicated to them.

For those renovating, decorating, building, landscaping, maintaining, redesigning or looking for something fun to do with the kids over the holidays, here are seven reasons to come to the show.

1. Get some summer barbeque tips to impress

Summer is knocking and those looking to impress their friends, family and neighbours should plan to check out the infamous Tattooed Butcher, James Smith, in the Samsung Cooking Theatre as he shares his three best ways to cook a lamb leg. A current member of the New Zealand Sharp Blacks, James’s meat carving and culinary skills are second-to-none. To round out that best neighbourhood barbeque award, you can register to learn the art of making the perfect margarita with the Hancock’s Drinks Masterclass and you’ll be toasting to good times.

2. Race a robot lawnmower

Racing a robotic lawnmower might not be on your bingo card, but it should be! The Robomate Race challenges you to drive a robot mower through a preset course as fast as possible. It’s a race against the clock, with obstacles, sharp turns and varied terrain. Whoever posts the fastest time wins a Dreame Robot Vacuum (valued at $799 NZD). Who knew mowing lawns was evolving into a spectator sport?! Visit the Robomate stand to enter and get your race on.

3. Soak in some outdoor living inspo

Kiwi’s love to spend time outdoors and doing it from the comfort of your own backyard is the winning ticket. Those looking to transform their outdoor spaces into a sanctuary should head to the new Outdoor Living Pavilion to find the latest in outdoor living products. Ōhaupō company Wild Exposure has been exhibiting for over three decades and to celebrate the event turning 40 is showcasing a forever garden super feature – an interactive landscaped display. Anyone looking to curate, landscape or manicure their existing garden should head to the Plant Shed for a wide variety of indoor and outdoor plants and gardening essentials.

4. Sample new flavours and treats

Kiwis love their food and this year’s Waikato Home & Garden Show will not disappoint. Alongside the Samsung Cooking Theatre, where some of the region’s finest chefs will do live cooking demonstrations that are free with entry, the Gourmet Food Pavilion will be waiting with treats for your tastebuds to explore. From small artisan providers to household favourites, there will be gourmet coffee, authentic Japanese, Mexican and Nepali street food, wine, craft beer, spirits and plenty more for all tastes. When you need to gather your second wind, head to the Bush Bar to enjoy a drink and soak in the nature-inspired atmosphere.

5. Let the kids burn some energy

Parents can rejoice these school holidays with plenty to keep the kids entertained. The kids will be begging to go back to the show for another day with an entire entertainment zone dedicated to fun! Burn them out on the giant inflatable pirate bouncy castle, let them test their balance on the rodeo shark and get involved in the Kip McGrath Little Explorers Treasure Hunt here they will go into the draw to win a fun prize.

6. Get expert advice to transform your home

Interior decorating can be a daunting task for many, so the Resene Seminar Series brings you, top industry professionals, on a variety of topics that will give you the confidence to transform your home or garden. Get some insight into award-winning passive homes; understand how to embrace using colour in your home; hear about the latest global kitchen design trends and learn how to leverage the equity in your home to leap into the investment property market.

7. Sort your project before summer

Whatever your project, the Waikato Home & Garden Show will have the tools, inspiration, products, services, tips and tricks you need to finish it. There’s everything from bathrooms, tiling, cladding, spas, security, plants, lighting, furniture, paving, fireplaces, floors and more. Plus the experts to help steer you on the right path.

The Waikato Home & Garden Show

Thursday 3rd October 10am - 5pm

Friday 4th October 10am - 8pm

Saturday 5th October 10am - 5pm

Sunday 6th October 10am - 4pm

GLOWBOX Arena and Events Centre, Claudelands, Hamilton

Online ticket prices before 2 October - www.waikatohomeshow.co.nz

Adults $12

Children 16 and under FREE

Ryman Healthcare Gold Pass Day on Thursday 3 October for 65+ $10

