Maverick Indie Artist Emma Dilemma Delivers Pop Perfection With Cheeky New Single + Video ‘Libra’ Out Today

‘LIBRA’ by Emma Dilemma is a sassy pop anthem with retro 00’s emo vibes that channels the spirit of unapologetically feminine and bratty artists like Charli XCX, Avril Lavigne, and Paramore.

Effortlessly blending girly and tomboy vibes, ‘Libra’ is Punk Meets Princess – a perfect mix of attitude and charm that’s as fun as it is fierce. Dropping just in time to welcome in the zodiac season of Libra, ‘LIBRA’ is the pop banger to add to your summer soundtrack for sticking your tongue out and flipping the bird with your besties.

Co-written and produced by fellow Christchurch powerhouse duo Victoria and Andy Knopp (The Response, Imperial April), the song is a bubbly, fun, and irresistibly catchy singalong that celebrates divine feminine energy and the empowerment that comes from realizing you’re better off alone.

It’s the kind of track you can imagine women joyfully screaming, “I Guess You Can’t Date A Libra?!” at a pyjama party, sipping prosecco, snacking on candy, and rocking their boldest outfits—just because they can.

Emma's art is a playful blend of absurdity, melody, and storytelling, crafting music that is both sincere and delightfully light-hearted. Drawing inspiration from 90s grunge, bubble-gum pop, hip hop, and a dash of dance, Emma creates music that resonates with her own heart, and it's an added bonus that her fans enthusiastically come along for the ride. Her musical journey is a tale of embracing irreverent self-acceptance and reclaiming ownership of her image.

“I used to try and define myself by my dreams or what I wanted to be, but now I realise a large strength of mine is that I can do anything I put my mind to", shares Emma.

Currently based in the bright and sunny bliss of Los Angeles, the Ōtautahi native revels in her rebellious and free-spirited musical journey. Fearlessly taking a bold personal and professional leap, Emma plans to move between both countries, investing in her international career by focusing on building her creative networks and expanding her presence in the music industry.

Says Emma: “My 9-year relationship came to an end in April and I realised I could do whatever I wanted; so I did something for me and after spending 3 weeks in Bali for a friends' wedding, I decided to head to LA for a few months! I'm here to play shows and meet other artists and just have some new experiences that I haven't been able to have before – and it feels great!”

Shot amidst the vibrant and flamboyant aesthetic of internationally acclaimed drag queen Trixie Mattel’s Trixie Motel in Palm Springs, California, and against a colourful mural in Downtown Los Angeles proclaiming the most relevant message: “YOU ARE GOING TO BE FINE!!!,” Emma brings the song to life with her visible talent for expressive performances.

Adds Emma: “If this song were a colour, it would be a violent candy pink so I wanted a video that embodied the vivid energy and spirited vibe conveyed in ‘Libra’, and it fulfils the brief perfectly.”

A rising indie star, Emma has fiercely forged her own path, notching up notable wins in her journey along the way. Her debut 2022 album, 'SPIT,' made a splash, debuting at #3 on the New Zealand Official Album Charts and earning critical acclaim and adoration from her fans.

Emma’s captivating live performances highlight her talent, with recent live highlights including teaming up with classic kiwi rock band, Tadpole, for their first shows in over 20 years. With original singer Renee Brennan’s blessing, Emma joined the band for a winter tour, delivering an electrifying live performance that stayed true to Tadpole's iconic sound.

Following the release of ‘Ready or Not,’ Emma was invited to travel to Singapore to perform two showcases at the prestigious Music Matters Live conference, dazzling the Asian-Pacific audience, leaving a lasting impression with her energetic stage presence and unique sound. Her shows were a resounding success, drawing enthusiastic crowds and earning rave reviews from both fans and industry professionals alike.

During her time in LA, performing at Grant Owen's 'We Found New Music' showcases—a renowned platform that has historically spotlighted emerging artists and served as a launchpad for many promising talents – signals yet another significant step in her journey.

Emma Dilemma's art reaches far beyond conventional boundaries. She's a complex enigma who embodies the duality of a functional member of society one day and a menace to all the next. As such, she remains a beacon for those who refuse to be confined by conventions, an artist who invites you to see the world through her unique lens and embrace the absurdity of it all.

© Scoop Media

