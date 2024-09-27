Liam Lawson Is Determined To Be A Formula 1 World Champion

Auckland, New Zealand: Wednesday, 7 February 2024 – New Zealand motorsports racer Liam Lawson is one of the most exciting and competitive talents in the current Red Bull Racing Junior Team. Since discovering racing at age six, Liam has been determined to race - and win - at the highest level in the world: Formula 1. Before the age of 17, Liam had won on his debut in every category, later joining the Scuderia AlphaTauri Formula One team in 2021 and now secures his spot as an official reserve driver for both Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri – while competing in the Super Formula Championship in 2023.

‘’Formula 1 has always been and still is 100% the dream. It's the only thing I'll ever be satisfied with. A successful career is Formula 1 World Champion,’’ shares Liam.

In August, Lawson was competing in the highly competitive Super Formula in Tokyo, Japan before being unexpectedly thrurst into his first Formula 1 debut following Australian driver, Daniel Ricciardo’s injury: giving Lawson a near-impossible chance to show the world that he has what it takes to have a seat in the Formula 1.

The documentary ‘Liam Lawson: In the Wings’, available to watch exclusively on Red Bull TV from 7 February, gives viewers a rare look into Lawson’s Super Formula season and Formula 1 debut – the struggles, the determination and his limitless appetite to get a permanent Formula 1 seat; all while juggling competing in Super Formula with the aim of winning the championship.

‘’Doing well in Super Formula is massively important if you want a chance at Formula 1 – it’s the closest [racing series] by far to Formula 1 and is the championship that Red Bull like to send their drivers to as that last little stage of evaluating before Formula 1’’, reflects Liam.

‘’’In The Wings’ is a behind the scenes look at the season that shows how tough it really is and how much is involved. When you watch these racers, you don’t always realise how much goes on or what it’s like behind the wheel. There’s an incredible amount of pressure to perform at Formula 1 while the whole world is looking at you. ’’

The 30-minute documentary shows the highlights and lowlights from on the track and in the garage. Offering intimate never-before-seen footage of Liam with his family, partner and teammates that gives viewers insights into the sacrifices, support and unwavering effort required for Liam’s pursuit to become a world champion.

‘’My whole family sacrified a huge amount for me to be able to do what I’m doing now’’, Liam shares in the doco. ‘’It all comes back to my family and us starting this together. It’s not just my dream, but it’s a big accomplishment for my family as well.’’

During his biggest and most important season to date, Liam invited cameras behind the scenes to share the journey and get to know him as the humorous, down-to-earth Kiwi that he is.

The Red Bull TV documentary ‘Liam Lawson: In the Wings’ reveals the man behind the wheel, showing a raw and authentic look at a rapidly rising champion on his journey to the top. Available to watch worldwide on Red Bull TV from 7th February 2024.

To discover more about ‘Liam Lawson: In the Wings’ visit Red Bull TV from 7 February.

© Scoop Media

