Tāmaki Makaurau Makes Global List For Travel Innovation For World Tourism Day

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited has partnered with Destination Think to recognise the significant work Tūpuna Maunga Authority is doing to restore the cultural significance of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s maunga. As part of the Destination Think’s 100 Travel Innovations initiative, the maunga have been included in the Cultural Preservation category.

This initiative, launching on World Tourism Day, showcases 100 destinations implementing innovative programs to enhance environmental, economic, and social well-being through tourism.

Aiming to have tourism in the area be respectful and meaningful, the Tūpuna Maunga Authority works with varying groups, communities, and stakeholders to improve what they offer and teach them about cultural significance and preferred behaviour.

“Recognising and restoring the significance of our Tūpuna Maunga is not just about conservation. It's about affirming the identity of Auckland and enriching the visitor experience through genuine understanding and respect for our heritage,” says Karen Thompson-Smith, Head of Tourism at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited.

In Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, Tūpuna Maunga (ancestral mountains) also known as volcanic cones, carry deep spiritual and cultural significance for mana whenua, as well as being popular destinations for visitors from near and far. In a landmark treaty settlement in 2014, the crown returned 14 Tūpuna Maunga back to Ngā Mana Whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau, a collective of 13 of the 19 iwi of Auckland, together forming the Tūpuna Maunga Authority.

Tūpuna Maunga Authority Chairperson Paul Majurey says “since the transfer of management, the Tūpuna Maunga Authority has created an award-winning integrated management plan. Within the plan, values are woven together and give expression to mana whenua and other world views, and the diverse connections and histories in a manner that complements and creates a richness to the relationship all peoples have with the Tūpuna Maunga.

“The Integrated Management Plan vision includes the care and management of these treasured places as taonga and waahi tapu, restoring ecosystems by removing invasive plant species and replacing them with native plants, building structures to enhance the visitor experience, and educating travellers on the significance of the sacred sites.”

Vehicle access has also been limited with key sites pedestrianised, and educational programmes to enhance cultural awareness has been developed and enjoyed by visitors and locals alike.

A 2022 project on Maungawhau/Mount Eden added boardwalks at the summit, as well as a large gathering place and native plants to provide habitats for wildlife. The boardwalk, following the natural contours of the maunga, is made of biodegradable materials constructed above the ground to protect the environment and respect the mana of the landscape and archaeological sites.

The Authority is pursuing a UNESCO heritage status for the Tūpuna Maunga network.

Destination Think is the producer behind the collection of the 100 Travel Innovations. The submissions were carefully evaluated and selected by Destination Think's editorial team in collaboration with Todd Montgomery, professor at Oregon State University and director of the Sustainable Tourism Lab.

“We recognise the need to change how we live our lives – in the day to day and on special occasions,” says Karen Thompson-Smith. “Some of our most memorable occasions happen as we travel and experience new places. The industry that makes tourism possible is uniquely positioned to connect people and new perspectives, and it bears a profound responsibility to innovate and lead by example.”

Today’s launch includes the first 100 innovations addressing biodiversity, climate resilience, cultural preservation, community prosperity, equality, modernisation, responsible tourism, and job creation. The collection will grow with more ideas to inform and inspire everyone who travels or wants to make meaningful changes at home.

Notes:

Auckland’s submission: Restoring respect and ancestral mountains

Tūpuna Maunga Authority website.

Destination Think’s 100 Travel Innovations.

© Scoop Media

