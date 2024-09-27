Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Hobnail At Vogelmorn Upstairs Saturday 5th October 7.30 pm | Wellington Shows

Friday, 27 September 2024, 7:52 pm
Press Release: Hobnail

Hobnail / Supplied

Tickets through `Under The Radar

Ticket link: https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/ticket/26013/Hobnail.utr

Hobnail - 30 years old and still going strong!

Hobnail has played everywhere from Canada to Norfolk Island, Germany to Australia, Auckland to Gore, but never Vogelmorn! A terrible oversight that will be rectified on Saturday 5th October. They are 3-time finalists at the New Zealand Music Awards; twice for Best Country Song and once for Best Folk Album.

"Refreshingly down-to-earth and lovely with vocals so tightly knit they could be family." Mike Alexander, NZ Herald.

They will be playing favourites from across their career, some well chosen covers, and songs from Rob Joass’ long awaited solo album “Faultlines”, recently released to great acclaim - “Masterful” “A songwriting masterclass”.

With “Jo Moir's barnstorming fiddle”, great songs and spectacular harmonies, Hobnail's live show will make your feet move and your heart sing.

