The Court Theatre Announces Bold And Exciting Programme For 2025

In 2025, The Court Theatre will celebrate a landmark moment as we move into our long-awaited, purpose-built home in the heart of Ōtautahi Christchurch. To mark this historic occasion, we are unveiling a vibrant and diverse programme that reflects this pivotal step in our journey.

The Ryman Healthcare 2025 Season at The Court Theatre promises a season bursting with artistic brilliance and entertainment. From captivating new plays and world-class musicals to timeless classics and innovative works, our line-up has something for everyone. Expect laughter, drama, and awe-inspiring performances, including delightful shows for our youngest audiences and the improvisational magic of our Court Jesters.

The Court Theatre Executive Director Gretchen La Roche says 2025 is a year of celebration for the company as it takes up permanent residence in its new home. “We are looking forward to throwing open the doors to the communities of Ōtautahi Christchurch,” says La Roche. “The new Court Theatre belongs to all of us and it will be a welcoming place for everyone to enjoy outstanding live theatre for many generations to come.”

Artistic Director Dr Alison Walls explains that in putting the season together, she has selected works that honour The Court Theatre’s legacy as a professional, producing company – “works that we trust our long-standing audiences will appreciate, as well as those that will speak to and foster the next generation of theatre-lovers”.

Dr Walls says that the new location will allow for more diverse theatre experiences and has curated two uniquely different series, Signature and City, that will range from big cornerstone pieces that excel on a grand scale through to bold and playful performances that might challenge expectations, as well as personal, heartfelt productions.

“Each series makes optimal use of our new home, matching the work to the space, so that audiences can experience all kinds of theatre, performed and produced with assured creativity. Across both series, you can expect standard-setting talent and skill from performing arts professionals,” she says.

“Throughout the season, we will continue to offer high-quality theatre for tamariki, rangatahi, and their families. This includes the improvisational brilliance of The Court Jesters, performances by our Jester Youth Company and The Court Youth Company, and special events, workshops, and classes through our Education, Learning and Engagement Department.

“This promises to be a year rich with discovery and connection. Join us and enjoy the unparalleled experience of live theatre.”

For the fourth consecutive year, Ryman Healthcare is delighted to be the season sponsor and wishes The Court Theatre all the very best for an exceptional year in its new home in the city centre.

"We’re delighted to be continuing our support of The Court Theatre as its 2025 Season Sponsor,” says said Dean Hamilton, Ryman Healthcare Executive Chair. “We look forward to an exciting year ahead, with incredible performances. We’re especially excited to host Ryman residents and village friends for an exclusive gala performance, as well as continuing to celebrate the wonderful work of the volunteer ushers during National Volunteer Week.”

As we celebrate our new stage, we’ll start with a nod to our origins. Almost 53 years to the day of our first production, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, The Court Theatre opens with an expanded version of one of the foundational classics of New Zealand playwriting, Bruce Mason’s The End of the Golden Weather.

Making the most of our large stage, this is the first of our Signature Series productions in the beautiful Stewart Family Theatre and will be followed by one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays, Twelfth Night – a rom-com with a fresh twist. In this world, nothing is quite as it seems.

The hits keep coming. In August, we’ll have The King’s Speech, based on the Academy Award-winning film starring Colin Firth. This is the heart-wrenching story of how King George VI finds his voice to lead his people.

Next, it's back to New Zealand with a fiercely talented all-female troupe who blend live music, performance, poetry, and poi in Kōpū—a hilariously honest and unfiltered exploration of their experiences of wāhinetanga womanhood today, capturing the day-and-night duality of being intensely everything all at once."

And get ready for splash down in September with The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition. Broadway’s brightest hero and his friends save Bikini Bottom from a volatile volcano, while singing along to originals and bangers from some of the world’s greatest artists including Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, and David Bowie.

Our end of year blockbuster will have you tumblin’ outta’ bed and stumblin’ to the New Zealand premiere season of Dolly Parton’s blockbuster musical comedy 9 to 5! With a rip-roaring score by the Queen of Country, the musical tells the story of three workmates pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss.

Simultaneous to these big and bold productions, we’ll have the City Series offering up a range of plays from both New Zealand and international authors, featuring one to three performers that thrive on a closer connection between the audience and the actors.

The first by one of Aotearoa’s best contemporary playwrights, Victor Rodger, with his provocatively titled Black Faggot; a play written in the context of the debate over the same-sex marriage bill, which has a renewed resonance today. Rodger was thinking specifically about young people, particularly young queer Pasifika people, quietly wretched amidst suppression and prejudice—and in response has written something provocative, funny, and touching.

Cow-cockie Dickie Hart is back to his best in Sir Roger Hall’s latest play, End of Summer Time. Now retired, he finds himself in all sorts of sticky situations as he navigates life in the city.

Mischievous and affecting, Hansol Jung’s Wolf Play has highlighted her as one of the most exciting U.S. playwrights today, and for good reason—inspired by true events, it asks questions about identity and family with both urgency and an innovative and playful artistry.

These highlights represent just a glimpse into a season that honours the rich diversity of theatre in its forms, styles, and purposes. This would not be possible without the generous support of our many patrons, particularly our long-standing partners, Ryman Healthcare. We deeply value their backing for the 2025 Season and their unwavering commitment to the vital role theatre plays in building connections and enriching our lives.

We can’t wait to welcome you to our new home in 2025 for a season of discovery, connection, and exceptional theatre.

