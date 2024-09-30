Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Toitoi Presents: The Tempestuous - A Shrew'd New Comedy By Will Shakespeare

Monday, 30 September 2024, 5:45 am
Press Release: Toitoi - Hawkes Bay Arts And Events Centre

Hot on the heels of her hit show Promise and Promiscuity, Award winning comedian Penny Ashton is heading back to Hastings to presents her latest literary solo musical with this Shakespearean frolic. She’ll spark 11 characters into life in an Elizabethan tale of magic, meddling and puffed bull’s pizzles.

Sicily’s beloved King Enzo is dead. Now Princess Rosa, a stroppy spinster, must navigate the tempestuous waters of belching Step-Fathers, lusty suitors, popping cod pieces and menopausal witches, to face her destiny.

“Incredibly clever, the script is just so smart.” Radio NZ

“She’s such an entertaining storyteller and huge fun. The audience loved it.” Theatreview 2024

“…an excellently written script that Shakespeare himself would be proud of. There’s no need to be intimidated by the use of Shakespeare’s language for Ashton is clearly a master of it. She cleverly weaves modern phrases into the style of Elizabethan speech with precise comic timing, and hides lines ripped straight from Shakespeare throughout this new text. Every line is clear and each character is distinct – which is saying something, considering Ashton brings to life no less than eleven over the course of the story.” Theatrescenes.

