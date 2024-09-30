Silver Ferns And England Deliver Thrilling Taini Jamison Trophy Opener

Image copyright Michael Bradley Photography

29 September, 2024

The Silver Ferns produced plenty of optimism for the upcoming international window despite being pipped 59-58 by England in a thrilling opening match of the Taini Jamison Trophy in Auckland on Sunday.

Fresh off a three-match series against Australia, a match-ready England provided the difference for the visitors when it counted, the Silver Ferns unable to nail the crucial moments but showcasing some new combinations, resilience to fight back and for the most part a quality brand of netball.

It was the closest of contests with the Silver Ferns winning the first quarter by one goal, England prevailing by one in each of the second and third quarters, followed by a drawn fourth, highlighting how evenly matched the teams are.

With a nod to the future, midcourter Claire O’Brien and defender Parris Mason also got on for their Silver Ferns debuts, slotting in well to embrace the enormity of a high-pressured situation.

``We probably had a few too many turnovers but I think when we were good, we were really good,’’ Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio said.

``I think we just had a few too many patches where we lost a few in a row, and that’s dangerous when you’re playing at international level and we have to be better at that. Now in the next two tests, we’ve got to come out firing with that real dogged and mongrel attitude.’’

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Returning to the Silver Ferns after an absence of two years, Kimiora Poi (10 tests) got the start at wing attack for the home side in the series opener, with Maddy Gordon lining up at centre and Kate Heffernan, wing defence, to form a pacey midcourt.

After making her international debut in the recent series against Australia, England’s Lois Pearson (three tests) was named at wing attack for the Roses, making the respective wing attacks the least experienced in both line-ups.

Poi and Gordon featured prominently in the opening stanza with their quick release ball in to key shooter Grace Nweke as the New Zealanders got away to a confident start.

With Silver Ferns defenders Karin Burger, through her hunting ability, in tandem with the disruptive reach of Kelly Jackson, the Silver Ferns enjoyed the slightest of edges through an action-packed opening. More defensive gains helped the Silver Ferns hold a tenuous 15-14 lead at the first break.

The England Roses found their shooting range on the resumption with the experienced Helen Housby dictating play from goal attack while Liv Tchine showed her accuracy from all areas of the circle.

Respective goal defences Burger, for the Silver Ferns and England’s Funmi Fadoju both shone through their aerial ability to pluck off unlikely intercepts while Nweke showcased her influential presence with a perfect 25 from 25 as the teams headed to the main break all tied up at 29-all.

O’Brien took over at wing attack for the second half, with Maia Wilson also having a stint at goal attack while Hannah Joseph replaced Pearson at wing attack for the visitors, the arm wrestle continuing before England crept ahead.

With goalkeeper Fran Williams picking off ball from Nweke and centre Imogen Allison a key figure on attack, England moved out to a four-goal lead.

Operating from centre, Gordon was injected back into proceedings, her impact instant through her precision feeding to Nweke, vision and hustling defensive work as the Silver Ferns came roaring back.

With the contest back on a knife-edge, it was England who clung on to a slim 45-44 advantage at the last turn.

A goal-for-goal stand-off through the final quarter produced an intense and pulsating run to the finish line with neither side backing off.

With O’Brien delivering a standout showing on debut, the 21-year-old Mason was also thrown into the heat of battle, making her debut with just under seven minutes to go.

The Silver Ferns pushed hard, levelling up with just over two minutes to go but with their noses in front, England were able to keep the ball in hand to hold on for the win, leaving much to anticipate in Wednesday night’s second test in Porirua.

Official Result and Stats:

Silver Ferns: 58

Vitality Roses: 59

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Silver Ferns:

Grace Nweke 49/55 (89%)

Ameliaranne Ekenasio 7/8 (88%)

Maia Wilson 2/2 (100%)

Shooting Stats - England:

Liv Tchine 41/25 (91%)

Helen Housby 18/21 (86%)

© Scoop Media

