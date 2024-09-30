DRAPER, TOWNLEY AND HORNE SHINE IN AUSTRALIA

Karaka’s Hayden Draper (Husqvarna), winner of the younger of the two 200-250cc classes in Australia at the weekend (Photo-Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com)

New Zealand riders shone out at the Australian Junior Motocross Championships over the weekend, winning three of the 12 championship categories.

The 2024 event, held at Bunbury’s Shrubland Park circuit, saw Australian riders take nine titles, but Kiwi riders took three key pieces of silverware with them back across the Tasman Sea.

Karaka’s Hayden Draper, Tauranga’s Levi Townley and Raetihi’s Karaitiana Horne were the three champion Kiwis.

125-150cc 2T and 200-250cc 4T 15 Years class: Western Australia’s Seth Shackleton won ahead of Jackson Fuller, with Jack Deveson claiming the third podium spot.

128-150cc 2T and 200-250cc 4T 13-U15 years’ class: New Zealand’s LMC Husqvarna Racing Team rider Hayden Draper won all five final races – including one of them by more than 44 seconds – to finish with a perfect score of 125 points.

NSW’s Jack Burton took runner-up spot in Australia at the weekend on a countback from Peter Wolfe.

Draper had finished third overall in the premier 14-16 years’ 250cc class title during the New Zealand Junior Motocross Championships in the Manawatu/Horowhenua region back in April.

100-125cc 2T 15 years’ class: Jackson Fuller won ahead of Ryder Matthews-Taylor, while Jake Deveson claimed third overall.

100-125cc 2T 13-U15 years’ class: It was a perfect weekend for recently-crowned 85cc world champion Levi Townley, as, like fellow Kiwi Draper, he finished the Australian event undefeated. Lachie Allen was second best, while Peter Wolfe ended his weekend third overall.

Townley had impressed also when he won both the 12-14 years’ 125cc class and the 13-16 years’ 85cc class as well during the New Zealand Junior Motocross Championships in April.

85cc 2T and 150cc 4T 14-U16 years’ class: Levi Farr won ahead of WA rider Riley Fiford, with Cooper Ford finishing third overall.

85cc 2T and 150cc 4T 12-U14 years’ class: Seth Thomas won ahead of Ollie Birkitt, with WA’s Mason Brown taking third.

85cc 2T and 150cc 4T 9-U12 years’ class: Blake Bohannon took this title ahead of Jayce Stocker, while Bam Hill rounded out the podium.

Girls’ 100-150cc and 200-250cc 13-U16 years’ class: New Zealand’s Karaitiana Horne convincingly dominated the elder of the two girls’ classes, as she stormed to four straight wins, then coasted home to fifth in the final moto to wrap up the title with eight points to spare. Leah Rimbas ended up second overall, while Madi Simpson took third.

Horne had also dominated when she won the 12-16 years’ girls’ 125/250 class at the New Zealand Junior Motocross Championships in April.

Girls’ 85cc 2T and 150cc 4T 12-U16 years’ class: NSW rider Eliza Dennis won this title ahead of WA rider Makayla Rimbas and Addison Orr claimed third.

65cc 10-U12 years’ class: Victoria’s Mason Ezergailis claimed this elder of the 65cc classes ahead of Blake Bohannon, with NSW rider Kye Sproule completed the podium.

65cc 7-U10 years’ class: Queensland’s Hudson Francis was unbeatable in claiming this title, finishing ahead of Ollie Cale. Rowdy Rabjones finished third.

50cc 7-U9 years’ class: Nate Forwood won the 50cc class title ahead of Cai Rose, and Harrison Rex finished third overall.

