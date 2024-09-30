New Fund Launched To Remove Barriers To Sport And Active Recreation Participation

Sport Manawatū, in partnership with the New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT), is proud to announce the launch of the NZCT Manawatū Active Communities Fund. This fund, aimed at removing financial barriers to sport and physical activity for those residing in the Manawatū District Council region, officially opened for applications today, Monday, 30 September, in Feilding.

The fund recognises the critical role physical activity plays in fostering good physical, spiritual, and mental health. By providing financial assistance, the fund hopes to support families, children, and youth who might otherwise miss out on the benefits of sport and active recreation.

“We know that sport and physical activity are essential for building vibrant, healthy communities,” explains Kelly Shanks, CEO of Sport Manawatū. “This fund will make a tangible difference for many families in the region, ensuring that financial constraints are not a barrier to participation. We’re thrilled to partner with NZCT on this important initiative, which aligns with our vision of everyone active.”

The NZCT Manawatū Active Communities Fund will cover costs related to activity fees, equipment, uniforms, coaching, and other associated expenses that prevent people from engaging in sport. Grants will be available for individuals up to $500 and for schools, kura, iwi, clubs, and organisations up to $5,000. Applications will be reviewed by an independent panel, ensuring that funds go where they are needed most.

Manawatū District Mayor Helen Worboys supports the new fund. “We have had many families and schools tell us times are tough. This fund provides a fantastic opportunity for the community to participate in sport and recreation by taking away the financial burden.”

Sport Manawatū encourages anyone who knows individuals or families who could benefit from this fund to apply.

“Our grants help make people happier, healthier, and more connected,” states Ben Hodges, NZCT’s General Manager, Grants, Marketing, and Communications. “Working with our trusted partner, Sport Manawatū, we are able to make a greater positive impact across the Manawatū.”

For more information about the NZCT Manawatū Active Communities Fund, including how to apply, visit Sport Manawatū’s website or contact the fund administrator, Michelle Copeman.

NZCT raises funds through responsible gaming partners in the Manawatū district, which are:

Drovers Bar and Kitchen

Empire Tavern

Feilding Hotel

