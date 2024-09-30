Role Model Announces No Place Like Tour: World Tour In Support Of New Album, Kansas Anymore

Australia/New Zealand leg kicks off Feb 3, 2025 | Support from Medium Build on all ANZ shows

Role Model will be touring the world in support of his sophomore album, Kansas Anymore (out now via Interscope Records / Universal Music Australia, here). In early February 2025, he’ll play a series of shows in Australia and New Zealand, presented by Frontier Touring.

Frontier Member presale commences Tuesday 10 September from 10am local time before tickets go on sale Friday 13 September from 10am local time. Tickets via frontiertouring.com/rolemodel

Fans can also sign up now for the password to the artist pre-sale, which begins on Tuesday, September 10, at 10am local time at https://RoleModel.lnk.to/NPLTour.

Medium Build will support Role Model on all shows in AU/NZ.

With over 60 million combined global streams to date, Kansas Anymore is a folk-tinged, lyric driven album that encapsulates the warmth and comfort Role Model was seeking while grieving the end of his last relationship.

He recently performed the single 'Deeply Still In Love' on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” View HERE. The song has amassed over 16 million combined global streams and taken the internet by storm with more than 371 million views on TikTok across 40,000+ creates. Euphoria. Magazine said, “‘[‘Deeply Still In Love’] is the kind of track that grabs you by the hand and pulls you onto the dance floor of emotions…a rollercoaster ride of love, loss, and longing…”

Awarding Kansas Anymore four stars, DIY marveled that:

“a record ostensibly about heartbreak and homesickness can be so overwhelmingly fun, using both genre and trope in parallel ways with just the right level of self-awareness and humour along the way…"

In another four-star review, Dork observed,

“Role Model’s latest is an artful deviation from his debut, ‘Rx.’ It more boldly leans into folkish roots, choosing breezy, sun-tinged melodies even when navigating the album’s subject matter feels treacherous.”

Role Model is currently on the road with acclaimed singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams as special guest on her sold-out The Secret of Us tour.

About Role Model

Role Model’s been in love. He was so in love he wrote his entire debut album Rx about it. But not all romances last forever, and the 27-year-old’s grieving of his last relationship is at the center of his sophomore album Kansas Anymore.

With over 45 million streams to date, Kansas Anymore is a folk-tinged, lyric driven album that encapsulates the warmth and comfort Role Model was seeking out when he wrote it. Featuring viral singles ‘Deeply Still in Love’ and ‘Frances’, the album was a two year writing process, and includes production from Noah Conrad, Ian Fitchuk, Scott Harris and Jonah Shy.

Now 27, Role Model initially gained traction with a string of independent singles in 2017, receiving co-signs from Benny Blanco and the late legend Mac Miller. He unassumingly caught fire with projects such as the oh, how perfect and our little angel EPs. In 2021, ‘forever&more’ racked up 60 million Spotify streams as OnesToWatch christened it “one of our favorite songs of the summer.” DIY pegged him among its “Class of 2022,” and he embarked on a massive world tour with stops at Coachella, Hangout Music Festival, Bonnaroo and more. After attaining hundreds of millions of streams and selling out headline shows, Role Model released his full-length debut album, Rx, in 2022, which earned acclaim from HYPEBEAST, Interview, FLAUNT, People, CLASH Magazine and more.

With his new album Kansas Anymore, Role Model is looking forward to playing these songs live, but more than anything, he’s embracing the sense of pride — and closure — he feels about making the album, about turning a personally heavy season of life into something that might move others. As rough as it was to ride that roller coaster of heartbreak and homesickness, Role Model feels these are the greatest songs he’s made yet.

About Medium Build

Medium Build, the queer singer-songwriter born Nick Carpenter, has a generous and inviting spirit that manifests in his songwriting. Medium Build built a cult following in Anchorage, Alaska, where he became a local celebrity and hometown hero, before making the recent move to Nashville, moving closer to his southern roots and dedicating himself to his musical career. He developed a cult-like, passionate fan base both in Alaska and outside its borders, as he inspires listeners to dig deep and discover themselves alongside his own emotional journey. Medium Build has toured with pop headliners, but beneath it, there’s an old country soul, who treasures the simple things in life and keeps his family close to his heart. Songs like ‘Crying Over U’, embrace vulnerability with Nick’s intricate lyricism and gravelly yet soft voice at the helm while ‘Never Learned to Dance’ is pure cosmic Americana, complete with lush acoustic guitar and twangy steel, but it’s distinctly contemporary too, a modern tale of digital love and missed connections.

More than just the sound alone, what Medium Build takes most from country music is a sense of yearning and restlessness, always in search of another experience and another sound in whatever form they may come. Medium Build’s vision is to take the sense of community his music creates far beyond wherever he calls home. Last year was busy for Medium Build, opening shows for Lewis Capaldi, Matt Maeson, and FINNEAS, while selling out his headlining tour across N. America and playing shows in Europe on the heels of his Health EP.

