35 Years With The National Choirs And Counting ... Dr Karen Grylls Announces New Role And Bids Adieu To Others

Karen Grylls | Photo: Charles Brooks

Celebrated New Zealand choir director Dr Karen Grylls CNZM has announced that 2024 will be her final year as Artistic Director for Choirs Aotearoa New Zealand (CANZ) – the body that manages the country’s four national choirs – as she signals a shift to a new role as Artistic Director Emerita.

Karen has been involved with the national choirs since 1989 when she was appointed music director for New Zealand Youth Choir (NZYC). In 1998, Karen founded Voices New Zealand chamber choir, our premier national choir, directing both Voices NZ and NZYC for the next 13 years. She’s been Voices’ music director for 26 years now, a role she will continue until the end of 2025 when, Karen says, “It will be time to hand over the reins”.

“Karen’s contribution to our national choirs has been remarkable, and thousands of singers have benefited from her expertise and generosity,” says CANZ Chief Executive, Arne Herrmann, “Her ability to take a sound, a choir, to the next level is second-to-none, and the array of awards her choirs have received is testament to this. Karen’s influence has shaped CANZ into an organisation of excellence with a hunger for quality and musical exploration.”

In 2023, Karen was recognised in the King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours as a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her exceptional contributions to the world of choral music. Karen says that as music director of both the NZ Youth Choir and Voices NZ, her highlights have included NZYC being named “Choir of the World” at the 1999 International Music Eisteddfod in Llangollen, Wales, and just a week later the choir winning the “Grand Prix Slovakia” while on an international tour. “In 2004, we took part in the 43rd International Choral Competition in Gorizia, Italy, and at the 2005 NZ Music Awards our CD, Gaude, was a finalist for Best Classical Album,” Karen says.

Voices New Zealand made its début at the 1998 New Zealand International Arts Festival and later that year won awards at the Tolosa International Choral Competition in Spain. Karen says she’s particularly proud of winning a 2006 NZ Music Tui Award for Best Classical Disc for Spirit of the Land, the 2016 one-off, sell-out New Zealand Festival gala recital with Dame Kiri Te Kanawa and the 2018 concerts with The King's Singers, London, at the New Zealand Festival and the Auckland Arts Festival to celebrate the choirs’ respective anniversaries – 50 years for The Kings Singers and 20 for Voices NZ. In collaboration with taonga puoro artist and composer, Horomona Horo, Voices represented New Zealand at the 2011 World Choral Symposium in Patagonia, and in 2018 toured to the UK, France, Germany and Spain.

“The 90s were watershed years for me, when the relationship with Ngāpō and Pimia Wehi, legendary kapa haka exponents, and the national choirs began. There were joint performances by the NZ Youth Choir and Te Waka Huia at Holy Trinity Cathedral and at the Sydney Opera House during the 1996 World Choral Symposium,” says Karen, “The relationship with Aroha Cassidy-Nanai that followed was one of the most remarkable times for the choir as we were gifted Wehi compositions to perform. The more than 30-year relationship continues today with a new Youth Choir commission from Ngāpō and Pimia’s granddaughter, Tuirina Wehi.”

Karen says she is excited to continue her relationship with CANZ as Artistic Director Emerita; sharing her expertise and experience with the organisation and its people. She’s looking forward to having more time to devote to mentoring and teaching and is passionate about her work with the New Zealand Children’s Choral Academy, of which she is co-artistic director. Karen is also Honorary Associate Professor at the University of Auckland, working with young conductors.

2025 will be another busy year for Karen as she continues her role as Music Director for Voices NZ, with the year culminating in an international tour. No doubt there will also be one, or many, celebrations of Karen and her incredible contribution to the national choirs so far: “It’s been a privilege,” she says.

