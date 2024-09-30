Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Tickets Now On Sale For Toi Kiri: Indigenous Arts Festival

Monday, 30 September 2024, 11:38 pm
Press Release: Te Tuhi Mareikura Trust

Mount Maunganui, 18 - 20 October — Te Tuhi Mareikura Trust is thrilled to announce that tickets are now on sale for Toi Kiri 2024 at www.toikiri.nz. A full week of Indigenous Tattoo and Art festivities. During Toi Kiri we are bringing a 3-day jam-packed Indigenous Tattoo and Arts Festival, Symposium and Exhibition, as well as a full week Artists Wānanga programme.

Featuring indigenous cultural artists and practices from throughout Aotearoa and the World, Toi Kiri festival profiles Indigenous Tā Tatau, Tā Moko and Skin Markers, Musicians and Performers, Cultural Arts, Markets and Food - over a three day weekend of unforgettable special experiences and fun for the entire family. Plus, check out the work of your favourite artist if you're looking for some special ink.

Festival Event Details:
Date: 18 - 20 October 2024
Location: Whareroa Reserve, 25 Taiaho Place, Mount Maunganui
Time: Fri 18 Oct, 1.00pm - 7.00pm | Sat 19 Oct, 9.00am - 7.00pm | Sun 20 Oct, 9.00am - 5.00pm
Includes: Access to Toi Kiri: Indigenous Arts Festival, Symposium & Exhibition

Ticket Information:
1 Day Pass: Adult $10.00 per ticket*
Under 12: FREE
Door Sales: Available
Purchase Tickets: www.toikiri.nz

