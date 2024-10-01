Australia And New Zealand Set For Historic Wheelchair Rugby League Test Series In Auckland

History will be made this November as the Australian Wheelaroos and New Zealand Wheel Kiwis Rugby League teams compete in the first test series between the two nations.

The games will take place in Auckland on November 1 and 4, 2024, coinciding with the 2024 Pacific Championships match between the Kiwis and Tonga.

This milestone event is a significant opportunity to showcase wheelchair rugby league to new audiences. The test series highlights the emerging influence of wheelchair rugby league in the Pacific region, as well as its unique ability to unite athletes of all abilities in a shared passion for rugby league.

Martin Meredith, Chair of Wheelchair Rugby League Australia, said:

"This inaugural test series between Australia and New Zealand is a monumental step forward for wheelchair rugby league in the Pacific. It’s not just about the competition – it’s about strengthening ties across nations and fostering the growth of Wheelchair Rugby League in the Southern Hemisphere."

Greg Peters, CEO of New Zealand Rugby League, added:

"These matches are hugely exciting for NZRL as the New Zealand Wheel Kiwis Rugby League take to the field for the first time. To be playing against our traditional rivals and great mates in these matches makes it all the more special. We are building to RLWC 2026 when our team will take part for the first time. We would like to thank Martin and Wheelchair Rugby League for making this happen."

Match Details:

Game 1: November 1, 2024 – Auckland

Game 2: November 4, 2024 – Auckland

