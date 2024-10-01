Overseas Kiwi Feathers Repatriated To Aotearoa

The gifting of Kiwi feathers to Aotearoa / Supplied

Kiwi feathers collected from across the US and Europe will soon be winging their way home in a repatriation effort between the United States of America and New Zealand.

The NZ Ambassador to the US Rosemary Banks accepted the kiwi feathers on behalf of New Zealand at an event, led by Save the Kiwi, at the NZ Residence in Washington, D.C.

Ambassador Banks said the return and gifting of kiwi feathers to Aotearoa is significant for all that it represents.

“This repatriation of kiwi feathers really does symbolise the way we work with each other; with respect to our indigenous people and with respect for our taonga.”

There are 18 zoological and aquarium facilities outside of New Zealand that are home to a small population of 65 international kiwi. 11 of those facilities sent feathers that kiwi had shed naturally while in their care, to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biological Institute (NZCBI). This is the site of the largest population of kiwi in North America (12). Based in Virginia, NZCBI oversees the international kiwi programme.

“Kiwi are incredibly unique birds and we understand how important they are to New Zealand and New Zealanders,” said Wesley Bailey, a bird keeper at NZCBI who also serves as the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ North Island brown kiwi studbook keeper and manages all breeding of North Island brown kiwi outside New Zealand. “It is a privilege to not only care for New Zealand’s national bird but to support the species’ survival on an international level.”

Save the Kiwi CEO Michelle Impey opened the repatriation event with a presentation on New Zealand’s conservation efforts.

“It was a surprisingly emotional moment to see those kiwi feathers so far from New Zealand,” said Ms Impey. “But it was equally emotional knowing they’ll be flying – with a little help – back to their whenua.

“The Kiwis that were at the event, along with Kiwis back at home, are so appreciative of the efforts these international facilities have gone to, to respect tikanga Māori and give this special manu the respect it deserves.”

Impey says there are similarities between New Zealand and the kiwi, and the US and the bald eagle.

“We hope our story of kiwi and the work that goes into bringing them back resonates with Americans and their love and respect for the bald eagle.”

This is not the first time kiwi feathers have been repatriated to New Zealand. However, repatriation efforts were put on hold during Covid, with this consignment kickstarting the process once more.

When the feathers are returned to Aotearoa, they will be entrusted to Te Papa. Where possible, the feathers will be returned to the iwi the birds originally came from. The remaining feathers will be used in the maintenance and care of the national collection.

“Kiwi and other manu species are very significant to te ao Māori,” said Isaac te Awa, Curator Modern and Contemporary Māori and Indigenous Art at Te Papa. “It’s important to Māori that where possible, these feathers return home. We’re grateful to NZCBI and the overseas institutions that participated in this repatriation, returning them to their whenua.

“It will be an honour to receive this taonga on behalf of tangata whenua.”

The day before the ceremony, Impey accompanied Ambassador Banks to the Smithsonian where they were able to see first-hand the efforts that go into caring for kiwi overseas.

“We’re very grateful to Wesley Bailey, who does it with tremendous aroha and respect for kiwi,” said Ambassador Banks. “We have had great service and loyalty from our contacts at the National Zoo and they really are experts in everything to do with kiwi.

“The real sense of caring for kiwi, understanding the way they normally live in the wild, and replicating that as closely as possibly, that is certainly the business of the National Zoo.”

The kiwi feathers are expected to arrive at Te Papa later in the year.

