World Record Breakers At Aon NZ Pool Rescue Championships

World record-breaking athletes and the highest number of entrants since Covid-19 will feature at the Aon NZ Pool Rescue Championships in Auckland this weekend.

Set to take place at Auckland’s Sir Owen Glenn National Aquatic Centre from 4 to 6 October, this year’s event will be busy, with 470 entries from 30 clubsa big increase from last year’s 431 entrants.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) says a significant surge in entries for this year’s Pool Rescue Championships is a testament to the growing enthusiasm for the sport.

The championships represent the pinnacle of pool rescue in New Zealand, showcasing a range of vital surf lifesaving skills and techniques that are honed in pool environments. These skills are essential for equipping our surf lifeguards and aspiring members with the expertise needed to ensure the safety of beachgoers.

These national pool champs come hot on the heels of the World Surf Lifesaving Championships held on the Gold Coast, Australia in September. Up against the world’s best surf lifeguards from 44 countries, the Kiwi teams put on an epic display of lifesaving prowess on the Gold Coast. It was an effort that saw them break a stunning four world records and nine NZ records.

Most of the Black Fins Pool athletes from the world champs – Fergus Eadie, Zoe Crawford, Madison Kidd, Louis Clark and Chris Dawson - are competing this weekend. And Junior Black Fin swimmers, including world record holder Zoe Pedersen, will also be competing.

Pool competitors will be able to congratulate Fergus Eadie for his two world records in both the Men’s 100m and 50m Manikin Carry, Madison Kidd (Women’s 100m Manikin Tow) and Zoe Pedersen (Youth 100m Rescue Medley) who will receive a presentation in recognition of their world records on Friday.

Clubs of all sizes are participating, with the largest team from Papamoa (58) followed by Red Beach (48), and Omanu (43).

For the first time ever this year, Wanganui Surf Life Saving Club will be competing at the national pool champs.

Daniel Comp, Wanganui club coach and junior coordinator, is excited about the opportunity for his team to compete and get experience at the national level. He said, “This will be a really good experience for our people. We have 12 people from Under-11s to a Masters swimmer competing. It’s a great way for the team to keep their fitness up over winter and to stay engaged. I’m really passionate about Surf in Wanganui and giving members the opportunities.”

“I don’t want to jinx it, but I know we’ve got people who have medalling times,” he continued.

In another first, this year the national championships have a naming rights sponsor, Aon.

“We’re proud to put our name on the 2024 Aon Pool Rescue Championships. It’s fantastic to support the event where athletes from across the motu compete to hone their skills so they’re ready to patrol our beaches over the summer to keep our communities safe,” says New Zealand CEO for Aon, Melissa Cantell.

“With our nationwide network of Aon colleagues and branches, we have a long history of supporting the communities in which we operate. We’re excited to build on this by flying our flags at this event with Surf Life Saving New Zealand – bringing to life our shared purpose to proactively reduce risk through better decisions.”

SLSNZ CEO Steve Fisher says that the organisation is delighted to work with Aon for the Aon New Zealand Pool Rescue Championships.

“Our athletes from around Aotearoa are among the best in the world, and we all look forward to a tough and safe competition. We are grateful for Aon’s support of the Championships, which represent the pinnacle of pool rescue in New Zealand.”

Matt Cairns, SLSNZ National Events Manager says he can only put the high number of entrants down to people really enjoying participating in it.

“With these high numbers, it’s also going to be an exciting competition, made possible through the dedication of our volunteers who play an indispensable role. Over 60 volunteers, including event officials, administrators, water crew, and commentators, are coming together to ensure a memorable experience for SLSNZ members.”

