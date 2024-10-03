TSHA Shares New Single 'Green' | New Album 'Sad Girl' Out Soon Via Ninja Tune

PHOTO CREDIT: NICOLE NGAI

TSHA has today unveiled 'Green', the latest single to be taken from her highly anticipated forthcoming album Sad Girl, which is set for release on September 27th on Ninja Tune.

The track — another storming, club-ready single — sees TSHA debut her own vocals on a track for the first time. Explaining how it came together TSHA says: “Me and my partner were in the studio together, about to write something. He was getting on my nerves, and we ended up having a little argument, and I was like, 'Can you get out of the studio?’ He left and I just started writing, feeling a bit blue, and It just came to me. I had this chord progression and a drum loop, and I wrote the first line [“I don’t know what they mean when they say things are green on the other side / I’ve lived a thousand lives in my 31 years, I’ve cried a million times”]. I ended up reproducing it a bit and adding in that funny little horn sound, and ultimately making it a dance track, because I wanted for people not to realise where it's going. It’s quite a nice little surprise. 'Cos I didn't want it to sound depressing, even though the lyrics are.”

The result is another standout moment of upbeat energy on what is already proving to be one of the albums of the summer, following the release of previous singles 'Girls (feat. Rose Gray)'; 'Drive (feat. Ingrid Witt)'; 'Sweet Devotion (feat. Caroline Byrne)'; and 'Can’t Dance', the nostalgic recent single with Ivor Novello award winning UK artist Master Peace. The record has already seen widespread support from the likes of MTV, Billboard, Resident Advisor, NYLON, Mixmag, Clash, DJ Mag, Consequence, Wonderland, This Song Is Sick, PopMatters, Brownies & Lemonade and many more.

Sad Girl sees TSHA welcome a new era, one where she’s putting her own vocal stamp on tracks and approaching the genres she’s always wanted to, rather than seeking approval from her peers. Beyond showcasing just the euphoric or melancholy sides of her character, TSHA puts it all on display. It’s a body of work that shows it’s OK to be sad, and you can even revel in it – you can’t have the highs without the lows, after all.

It’s the second full-length from the fast-rising UK star, and follows 2022’s debut album, Capricorn Sun, which was built on bright, melodic house foundations, bringing in UK garage and rave sensibilities. The record was named Album of the Year by DJ Mag and BBC R1 Dance, while Music Tech mag made TSHA their Producer of the Year – which meant a lot, as a female producer whose production skills were often overlooked.

As with her earlier releases, Sad Girl plays freely with genres – TSHA is someone with an encyclopaedic knowledge of music, and her personal tastes range from Pink Floyd to Caroline Polachek.

Here she taps into her teenage years – the title nods to emo-y MSN screen names and Hotmail addresses – and you can hear it in the strokes of ‘00s R&B, rude electro and anthemic techno, recalling the bittersweetness and angst of early adulthood. Amid snatches of stillness and reflection, it’s a dance record at its core: hot club bumpers rub up against hypnotic floorfillers and MTV-worthy pop.

Listen to 'Green' now. Sad Girl is out on September 27th on Ninja Tune.

