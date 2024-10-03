England Claim Taini Jamison Trophy In Porirua

2 October, 2024

Needing to win to keep the series alive, the Silver Ferns fell short after England clinched a 59-55 win to claim the Taini Jamison Trophy, with one test to play, in Porirua on Wednesday.

Losing the first test by a solitary goal on Sunday, the Silver Ferns delivered a solid first half in their bid to level the series but a dramatic change in momentum in the third quarter swung the match England’s way.

Critical errors from the Silver Ferns proved costly, England grabbing the initiative and hammering home their advantage. Winning the final quarter by one, a fast finish from the Silver Ferns was not enough to repair the damage of a disappointing and frustrating third quarter lapse.

``I think the whole game we were really struggling to get our centre pass away and the pressure of that just compounded,’’ Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio said.

``Credit to them, they were big on defence tonight and we just couldn’t quite crack it. Now it’s a case of how can we be better and that’s every single one of us stepping up and doing our job.

``We’re gutted for so many reasons. The Taini Jamison Trophy is really important to us and we are going to see what we’re made of in the final test (Sunday, Invercargill). Our backs are against the wall but we’ll see what we’re made of and it’s a case putting everything on the line and getting up for that one.’’

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The experienced Whitney Souness came into the match-day 12 to get the start at wing attack on her home town court while after making her debut in the first test, defender Parris Mason backed up with her first test start for the Silver Ferns.

England also made changes with Berri Neil starting at goal attack, Amy Carter at centre and Imogen Allison moving to wing defence.

The Silver Ferns built on a strong opening to finish with a flourish to hold a 16-13 buffer at the end of the first quarter.

The speed of Souness was evident from the outset where she combined well with Maddy Gordon to get quick ball into the dangerous hands of shooter Grace Nweke. Getting involved early, captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio opened her account with a string of trademark early bombs.

For England, their shooting end struggled at times against the height and hustle of Mason and Kelly Jackson who provided plenty of turnover opportunities.

That had the immediate response from England of introducing the rock-solid Helen Housby at goal attack, for her 107th test, which helped the visitor’s consolidate their accuracy and flow on attack.

Both teams kept up a frenetic pace, the Silver Ferns defensive end delivering the home side plenty of extra opportunities. But with the play-making Housby dictating England’s front-line and the slick play of her fellow shooter Liv Tchine slotting crucial goals, the visitors chipped way to keep England within touching distance.

Kimiora Poi took over from Gordon at centre halfway through the stanza while England switched Allison to centre and brought Beth Cobden off the bench to wing defence. The effect was to give England the better of the second 15 minutes, the Silver Ferns holding a slim 28-27 lead at the main break.

After making a strong start to the third stanza, the Silver Ferns fell away dramatically. Effective England midcourt defence suffocated the Silver Ferns through-court options, the home side making several misplaced passes while losing their connections on attack to let England off the hook.

England needed no second invitation, building on their momentum and flow to find a relatively seamless passage to goal. In the zone, shooters Housby and Tchine provided the accuracy and finishing to hand England an 18-12 advantage while pushing the visitors into a 45-40 lead the last turn.

With the Silver Ferns attacking structures continuing to struggle, England held the upper hand through the closing quarter. In a bid to stem the flow, the home side welcomed 1.92m defender Erena Mikaere back to the international netball, the 36-year-old taking the court for just her second test, five years after her first.

Further changes, including shooter Maia Wilson coming on for her 50th test, could not change the course of the match and England’s grip on the Taini Jamison Trophy.

Official Result and Stats:

Silver Ferns: 55

Vitality Roses: 59

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Silver Ferns:

Grace Nweke 43/51 (84%)

Ameliaranne Ekenasio 11/13 (85%)

Maia Wilson 1/1 (100%)

Shooting Stats - England:

Liv Tchine 41/46 (89%)

Helen Housby 14/17 (82%)

Berri Neil 4/5 (80%)

© Scoop Media

