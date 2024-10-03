EVES Open World Tennis Tour Returns To Papamoa

The World Tennis Tour will return to Papamoa from 16-22 December. Now in its third year, the EVES Open has attracted some of the best up and coming tennis players from around the world to the region, competing for coveted world rankings points and more than $60,000 in prize money.

The tournament has fast become a favourite for young players on the tennis circuit, with several declaring it amongst the best in the world at this level of the professional tennis pyramid. “We’ve had players from more than 20 different countries come to Tauranga over the first two years of this event and it’s quickly become a real highlight they look forward to. The crowds, the entertainment and the summer vibes are what really make it iconic” Says Tennis New Zealand Commercial & Marketing Manager Gareth Archer.

The event will have something for everyone, featuring a school holiday programme for junior players and the NZ Wheelchair Tennis Championships, which will be held alongside the pro tournament. Popular courtside hospitality tables will be available, which include local food and wine served just meters from the action. Public entry is free for spectators, with good vantage points watching from the grass banks behind the courts.

Naming rights partners EVES Real Estate are looking forward to bringing world-class tennis back to Papamoa. “This event is always a highlight of the summer season and EVES are thrilled to be back on board for another year, helping bring world-class sport to Papamoa. If you’ve never seen top level tennis up close, you need to get along this year!” Said EVES Sponsorship & Events Manager Vicki Semple. In addition to EVES the event is proudly supported by Tauranga City Council and TECT through their event funds, helping ensure the event remains free to attend for spectators.

More information, including expressions of interest for courtside tables is available at www.tennis.kiwi/evesopen

