Greyhound Racing Welcomes A Decision On The Industry’s Future

Greyhound Racing New Zealand (GRNZ) welcomes the inclusion in the Coalition Government’s Quarter 4 Action Plan, of Cabinet making a decision on the future of the greyhound racing industry.

The uncertainty of being under review for the last three years has undermined industry confidence, adversely affected the mental well being of our participants and impacted on investment decisions required across all areas of the sport. The impending decision is therefore timely and necessary.

GRNZ and the wider greyhound industry have made significant changes since the 2021 Robertson Review. Concerns raised in previous reports have been addressed, with greyhound racing leading the way in the racing industry in New Zealand with many of our welfare programmes. Traceability, reducing raceday euthanasias and increasing rehoming are three key areas where GRNZ has listened to concerns and acted to make our programmes and systems sustainable, robust and industry-leading.

GRNZ is committed to ongoing improvement, and will continue to put significant time and resources into ensuring that animal welfare is at the heart of everything the industry does. At the end of every quarter, we have provided, and will continue to provide, the Minister for Racing with comprehensive industry updates, containing statistics and evidence which transparently exemplify our ongoing commitment to animal welfare.

Greyhound racing also makes an important contribution to the New Zealand Racing Industry. According to the January 2024 IER Size and Scope Report:

In FY23, greyhound racing generated $159.2 million of value-added contribution to the New Zealand economy, representing a 71.9% increase since FY17.

Our relative share of economic output by code has also increased from 5.7% to 8.5% during that six-year period.

Greyhound racing in New Zealand provides direct full-time equivalent employment for 1,054 people.

GRNZ firmly maintains that the sport has a long and sustainable future in our country. We look forward to a decision on the industry’s future that recognises the significant progress made, and one which will give industry participants the confidence required to continue making a positive contribution to New Zealand’s economic wellbeing.

