Edmonds Ruins Open Day For Labour Weekend Sunday

Edmonds Ruins. (Photo/Supplied)

An event celebrating the people and stories associated with Edmonds Ruins located about 15 minutes drive from Kerikeri will take place on the Sunday of Labour Weekend (October 27, 11am-4pm).

Local people, including members of Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, are invited to come along and enjoy a guided tour of the ruins of what is likely New Zealand’s oldest stone house – the perfect long-weekend activity.

Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic and enjoy learning more about the future plans for this important heritage site, which is cared for by the organisation’s Northland team. Some kai will also be available for purchase onsite.

“This year has been an exciting one for Edmonds Ruins,” says Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Northland Manager, Bill Edwards.

“The main stone wall facing onto the entrance carpark was repaired by local stonemason Ian McDiamard a couple of months ago. The grounds surrounding Edmonds Ruins are also looking fantastic thanks to the hard work of Edmonds descendant and volunteer Kerry Revell who has carried out a huge amount of maintenance.”

An orchard of heritage fruit trees, propagated from original stock that was planted by the Edmonds family, has also been planted on the original orchard site.

“We’re looking forward to sharing updates on all of these developments and more at our event, and encourage all to attend,” says Bill.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

What: Edmonds Ruins Open Day

Where: Edmonds Ruins, Edmonds Road, Kerikeri Inlet, Kerikeri

When: October 27, 11am-4pm

Details: Free entry.

Parking: Parking is available close to the Ruins – though no campervans or trucks permitted due to the narrow entrance to the site. Parking also available on the main road for larger vehicles, an easy 100m walk from the Ruins.

© Scoop Media

