The Others Way Festival Full Lineup Is Finally Here

The Others Way Festival second lineup announcement has arrived. Loaded full of vigour, promise and musical mystery, the countdown is on for Auckland’s favourite street party on Saturday, November 30.

The new artists added feature award winning Aotearoa Hip-Hop pioneers Dam Native, celebrating the feverishly-awaited reissue of their 1997 album Kaupapa Driven Rhymes Uplifted; Ngāpuhi singer-songwriter and double Taite Music Prize nominee Erny Belle; psychedelic sound-rascals Soaked Oats; queer-pop powerhouse Theia; hypnotic and eclectic DJ-extraordinaire A bLUNT jESTER; acid-folk rock’n’roll star Arthur Ahbez; hard-hitting Tāmaki Makaurau rapper and award-winner Diggy Dupé; powered up party-starter DjOR; joyful big-band Fathe & The Sweetos; Samoan-language musical project LEAO; Te Whanganui-a-Tara alt rockers Mystery Waitress and everyone's favourite sensitive cowboy, Tom Lark.

They join already announced acts including international heavyweights such as Parquet Courts co-frontman A. Savage, Canadian multi-instrumentalist and gifted songster Andy Shauf, LA-based duo Dean & Britta performing the songs of seminal US indie band Galaxie 500, Australian groove-merchants Mildlife, and Swedish electronic music producer Olof Dreijer (also known as one half of The Knife); as well as performances from Aotearoa favourites Ladi6, Ladyhawke, Princess Chelsea & The Dream Warriors, Halfqueen, Mokomokai, SJD, Voom & so, so much more.

Behold friends, look at them go…

A. SAVAGE (US) - ANDY SHAUF (SOLO) (CA) - DAM NATIVE

DEAN & BRITTA PLAY GALAXIE 500 - ERNY BELLE - HALFQUEEN - LADI6 - LADYHAWKE MILDLIFE (AU) - OLOF DREIJER (SE) - PRINCESS CHELSEA & THE DREAM WARRIORS - SJD - SOAKED OATS - THEIA - VOOM

A BLUNT JESTER - ARTHUR AHBEZ - CHRISTOPH EL TRUENTO - CRYSTAL CHEN - DIGGY DUPÉ - DJOR - EBONY LAMB - FATHE & THE SWEETOS - HALF HEXAGON - JUNO IS - LAS TETAS - LEAO - LILLY CARRON - MOKOMOKAI - MYSTERY WAITRESS - NEIVE STRANG - NICE GIRL - POLLYHILL & SAMARA ALOFA - ROMI WRIGHTS & THE COMMOTIONS - SCRAN - SKILAA - SOFT BAIT

STEFAAN VAN LEUVEN (SOULWAX) - T.G. SHAND - TE HUHU - TOM LARK

+

THE FLYING OUT ALL AGES STAGE; with

EMERSON, FLEA MILLER, GROOPCHAT

PSYCHO GAB, SHOOLESS, SPRAWL.

Tāmaki Makaurau's favourite street party returns to take over the Karangahape Road precinct on Saturday November 30, 2024.

Save the date, prepare your crew and get excited for the mighty return of The Others Way. Keep up to date on The Others Way via the festival’s Facebook and Instagram.

Don’t miss out— Tickets are on sale now via Moshtix and include buy now pay later options available via Zip. Grab your tickets today and prepare for an epic day of music and celebration!

