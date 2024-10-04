Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Stan Walker Releases Momentous Single ‘BACK TO THE RIVER’

Friday, 4 October 2024, 10:23 am
Press Release: Maia Studio

BACK TO THE RIVER ARTWORK (Photo/Supplied)

October 3, 2024

Revered Māori artist, Stan Walker has released his new single ‘BACK TO THE RIVER’ today following the release of its waiata Māori counterpart, ‘KI TAKU AWA’, during Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori.

Walker (Tūhoe, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Pūkenga, Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāi Tahu) says the track ends a seven year long journey as the prequel and final addition to the trilogy of ‘I Am’, ‘Māori Ki Te Ao’.

“It’s an exciting moment for me, both musically and personally as I close this trilogy, this chapter,” says Walker.

The BACK TO THE RIVER music video will also drop today, premiering on YouTube at 9pm NZT. The video signifies Walker’s return to his awa (river) and coming full circle to begin his healing journey with his whānau by his side.

Walker says the first line that guided the track in the writing process was “take me back to the river”. When that line was complete, Walker knew the song would take him back to a place of healing.

“Once we had the chorus, I wanted an old school soul sound to come through. There’s a familiar pain shared across the world from old soul artists. After 15 years of writing music, I’ve found that this kind of sound feels the most like home.”

Walker’s profound ability to capture raw emotion and aroha in his music has landed him double-finalist status at this year's Silver Scroll Awards.

One week after release, KI TAKU AWA charted at number one on the Hot NZ Singles Charts, number two on the Top 10 Te Reo Māori Singles Charts, and the only Aotearoa single on the Hot 40 Singles charts, at number ten.

‘BACK TO THE RIVER’ and ‘KI TAKU AWA’ are available now on all streaming platforms.

© Scoop Media

