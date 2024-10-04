Crafting Cocktails To Impress At Waikato’s Home & Garden Show

Warmer weather and barbeques are just around the corner, and the Waikato Home & Garden Show has a series of delicious masterclasses to perfect your cocktail-making game.

Thanks to Hancock’s Wine, Spirit and Beer Merchants, show visitors can indulge in a gin and cake tasting class – yes the cake is artfully matched to the perfect gin as cheese is matched to wine – a guided cocktail tasting, or learn how to make the best margarita in town.

“These classes are our way of toasting to four decades of the show bringing home and garden inspiration to the Waikato,” says show organiser Samantha Linn.

There’s a range of classes and cocktails to suit most people and afterwards you can wander the Gourmet Food Pavilion and sample some of the best artisan offerings in the country.”

This year marks 40 years of New Zealand’s largest home and garden show as hundreds of new and returning exhibitors showcasing their products and services at GLOBOX Arena and Events Centre, Claudelands Hamilton.

Purchase your general entry tickets for the show and then select from a range of Hancocks Drinks Masterclass sessions as an add-on for an additional $20 per session.

Seats are extremely limited and will sell out.

The Waikato Home & Garden Show

Friday 4th October 10am - 8pm

Saturday 5th October 10am - 5pm

Sunday 6th October 10am - 4pm

GLOWBOX Arena and Events Centre, Claudelands, Hamilton

Online tickets

www.waikatohomeshow.co.nz

