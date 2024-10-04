The Hard Quartet Release Their Eponymous Debut Album

Today, The Hard Quartet release their eponymous debut album on Matador Records.

Says the band, “Emmett Kelly, Stephen Malkmus, Matt Sweeney and Jim White formed The Hard Quartet in May 2023. They recorded a 15 song album in NYC and Malibu California without telling anyone except their families and friends – ideal times spent in idyllic locales. The Hard Quartet starts touring in October and will play in Australia, USA, Europe and everywhere else possible through 2025 and beyond. It’s a full-on rocking band. All four band members write, sing, play musical instruments and produce The Hard Quartet’s songs. The band is the natural result of decades of friendship and playing music in each other’s presence.”

In July, The Hard Quartet released the band’s first single, ‘Earth Hater’, and an accompanying video directed by EYEDRESS. In August, the group formally announced their debut album and posted the Sweeney-led ‘Rio’s Song’. A third song, ‘Our Hometown Boy’, fronted by Kelly, followed. Last week, the band released A Tender Look at the Hard Quartet, a 12-minute documentary introducing the band.

The Hard Quartet is comprised of:

Emmett Kelly, a songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist best known for his work in The Cairo Gang and The Double, as well as in the company of artists such as Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Ty Segall, Rob Mazurek, and many more.

Stephen Malkmus, a songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist best known for his work with Pavement, the Jicks, Silver Jews, Straw Dogs, and eponymously.

Matt Sweeney, a songwriter, guitarist, producer and vocalist best known for his work with Chavez, Superwolf, his music for Red Dead Redemption 2 and his guitar work in the company of a panoply of artists from Guided by Voices and Cat Power to Johnny Cash and Adele.

Jim White, a drummer and songwriter best known for his work with Dirty Three, Xylouris White, eponymous-ly, and with such stalwarts as Guy Picciotto, Cat Power, Bill Callahan and Venom P Stinger.

