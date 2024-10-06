NZ Mini Motocross Nationals Were Sensational

The racing was intense throughout all the various classes at the 2024 New Zealand Mini Motocross Nationals near New Plymouth at the weekend. Photo by Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com

A heady mix of bravery, tenacity and talent in equal measures were on show at the 2024 New Zealand Mini Motocross Nationals in Taranaki at the weekend.

Held at the popular Barret Rd motorcycle park facility, on the outskirts of New Plymouth, the Interdrill Ltd-sponsored two-day event produced the highest calibre of racing and the large number of spectators in attendance certainly appreciated the entertainment factor.

Riders aged between 4-11 years – and riding bikes with engine capacities anywhere between 50cc and 140cc – bashed handlebars in the series of high-intensity races and there is little doubt that some of the riders who featured at the weekend will go on to carve national or even international careers for themselves in the future.

There was plenty of inspiration on hand at the weekend, with the pit zone bristling with former superstars of the sport, all now the proud parents of today’s rising stars in mini motocross, considered a nursery ground for those starting out in motocross.

One of those riders perhaps with a big future is Palmerston North’s Colton Whibley, the 10-year-old son of former Kiwi international champion Paul Whibley, who dominated the premier 9-11 years’ 65cc class at the weekend.

Young Whibley was kept honest by another son of a former champion, Case Wilson, the eldest son of multi-time former New Zealand cross-country champion Paul Wilson, who was also a winner of the fabled Tarawera 100 cross-country marathon back in 1998.

Colton Whibley finished 1-3-2-1-2 in his five races over the two days, while Case Wilson managed a 5-1-1-3-3 score-card, enabling Whibley to take the title by eight points, despite the drama of Whibley dropping his bike within sight of the chequered flag in the deciding final race.

He recovered to still finish runner-up in that race and this was enough to seal the crown.

“I don’t know how I crashed. I guess I just wasn’t concentrating, but I didn’t lose a position,” said Colton Whibley.

“I enjoyed my weekend. It was muddy but fun.”

Motorcycling New Zealand motocross co-commissioner Sonia Cloke said she was impressed with the host club’s work rate.

“The club did a fantastic job keeping up with track maintenance. They couldn’t have done better. The track gave competitors a mixed bag of conditions and the eventual champions certainly earned their titles.

“The tricky conditions really did sort them out. The brief rain we experienced really did only serve to keep the dust down.”

With a large entry list of more than 160 young riders, the racing was certainly intense at the weekend, showing that the sport is extremely healthy at this grassroots level.

Racing at Taranaki at the weekend shone the spotlight on the next Kiwi international superstars, young riders who may go on to follow in the wheel tracks of world class New Zealand riders such as Otago’s Courtney Duncan, New Plymouth brothers Darryll, Shayne and Damien King, Motueka’s Josh Coppins, Oparau's James Scott, Opotiki’s Cody Cooper and West Auckland's Hamish Harwood or Tauranga trio Ben Townley, Brodie Connolly and Josiah Natzke, for example.

It's interesting to note that Harwood, Connolly and Natzke are currently overseas representing New Zealand at the big annual Motocross of Nations (MXoN) in England, the pinnacle of senior racing at international level and often referred to as the “Olympic Games of Motocross”.

This could also be where we see a few of the 2024 New Zealand mini motocross champions, riders such as Whibley, Wilson, Kawerau’s Cameron Travers, Te Awamutu’s Reed Legg, Kawerau’s Rocky Gibbs or Te Awamutu’s Jett Richmond, for example, appearing in Kiwi colours as senior riders at the MXoN in the future.

The 2024 Interdrill New Zealand Mini Motocross Nationals were also supported by Max Pennington’s Auto City, Taranaki Blast And Paint, Warner Construction, McDonald’s Real Estate, Top Town Wheel And Tyre New Plymouth, Honda Hub, Alpinestars and Motorcycling New Zealand.

Final leading overall standings in the 2024 NZ Mini Motocross Nationals in Taranaki at the weekend:

9-11 years’ 65cc class: 1. Colton Whibley (Palmerston North) 114 points; 2. Case Wilson (Piopio) 106; 3. Cameron Travers (Kumeu) 103.

7-8 years’ MX65cc class: 1. Reed Legg (Te Awamutu) 115 points; 2. Weston Pyper Fredricksen (Taupo) 101; 3. Cullen Rooney (Wakefield) 88.

6-8 years’ MX50cc class: 1. Rocky Gibbs (Kawerau) 109 points; 2. Hunter Blair (Helensville) 104; 3. Jett Richmond (Te Awamutu) 99.

4-7 years' intro MX50cc class: 1. Jett Richmond (Te Awamutu) 125 points; 2. Jacob Brolly (Kinleith) 104; 3. Kieran Dobbs (Taupiri) 100.

8-11 years’ trail bike class: 1. Van Hazelden (Cambridge) 112 points; 2. Colton Whibley (Palmerston North) 107; 3. Hunter Winstanley (Taranaki) 99.

7-9 years’ trail bike class: 1. Harlen Shore (Tauranga) 113 points; 2. Mason Nicholls (Ashhurst) 100; 3. Ryder Scott (Carterton) 92.

4-7 years’ trail bike class: 1. Madden Merriman (Mount Maunganui) 114 points; 2. Otis Herrick (Huntly) 112; 3. Kieran Dobbs (Taupiri) 102.

Credit: Words by Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

