Luke Combs To Headline Stadiums Across New Zealand & Australia In January & February 2025

19 September

Global superstar Luke Combs is heading back to New Zealand and Australia in January and February 2025 and is set to break records as the first country artist to headline a full stadium tour down under.

Playing eight huge shows across Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, the multi-platinum, award-winning singer-songwriter will be joined by Stateside icons Jordan Davis and Mitchell Tenpenny, along with upcoming country star Lane Pittman, who supported Combs on his 2023 Australasian tour. The explosive stadium show will be one of epic proportions, the likes of which has yet to be seen down here before.

Bootleggers presale tickets will be available from Monday 23 September, while Frontier Members can access presale tickets on Tuesday 24 September, scroll down for timings. For more information, head to frontiertouring.com/lukecombs

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Luke Combs’ upcoming tour is the latest milestone in an already monumental career, which last week saw him scoop up nominations for Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (Fathers & Sons) and the coveted Entertainer of the Year (which he won in 2021 and 2022), at this year’s CMA Awards.

Local audiences have well and truly embraced Combs, proven with over 125 million streams in New Zealand alone and hit single Fast Car spending 10 weeks at #1 on the kiwi radio airplay charts. Combs continues to cement his unparalleled trajectory, progressing from arenas into stadiums in just over a year.

Released in June, Combs’ Fathers & Sons album is a collection of twelve poignant tracks featuring his most personal songwriting to date. Recorded entirely live, the album sees Combs reflect on his own experiences being a dad to his two sons and the unique bond between parents and their children, and features lead single ‘The Man He Sees In Me’.

Critical acclaim for Fathers & Sons --

“he’s going beyond the country realm now and really has become a pop star, a global popstar” – NPR Music

“filled with unexpected warmth and vulnerability…a perfect match for Mr. Combs' warm and engaging style.” – The Wall Street Journal

The record adds yet another landmark for Combs, whose hit radio single ‘Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma’ featured on the soundtrack for the new Twisters movie and is the subject of a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Entitled Luke Combs: The Man I Am, the exhibit features a variety of photographs, childhood memorabilia, instruments, set lists and more from throughout Combs’ life and career.

Earlier this year, Combs performed an unforgettable duet of ‘Fast Car’ with Tracy Chapman during the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards, which Rolling Stone called “one of the all-time best collaborative performances in Grammy history.” The performance added to a massive year for ‘Fast Car’, as Combs’ version of the song won Single of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards and 2023 CMA Awards (with Chapman winning Song of the Year). It also spent five consecutive weeks atop Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and reached No.1 on the Hot AC Chart, the first song by a male solo artist to ever top both. The 2x Platinum single, which has garnered over 1.1 billion global streams to date, also spent eighteen weeks in the Top 5 of Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart, eight of which were spent at No.2.

Returning down under after making their Australian debuts at CMC Rocks QLD in 2023, both Jordan Davis and Mitchell Tenpenny will bring the heat to stadiums in 2025.

Award-winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jordan Davis is known for his Platinum-selling albums Homestate and Bluebird Days as well as his CMA and ACM winning Song of the Year hits and numerous No.1s, including ‘Next Thing You Know’, ‘Buy Dirt’, ‘What My World Spins Around’, ‘Tucson Too Late’, ‘Singles You Up’, ‘Take It From Me’ and ‘Slow Dance In A Parking Lot’. Having secured wins for Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards (2019) and Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018, he has gone on to be nominated for ACM New Male and Male of the Year and is the current reigning ACM Song of the Year winner for ‘Next Thing You Know’. Currently at work on his new album, Davis recently released ‘I Ain't Sayin’, the first single off his upcoming project.

A multi-faceted entertainer, Mitchell Tenpenny is a singer, songwriter, producer and performer. Since the release of his debut 3x Platinum No.1 single ‘Drunk Me’, Tenpenny has surpassed 2.1 billion global streams and continues to set the standard for breakout success in country music. His new studio album The 3rd is released tomorrow.

At just eighteen years of age, Tamworth’s Lane Pittman is quickly making an impact in Australian country music. Rising to fame as his debut EP leapt to No.1 on the ARIA Australian Country Album Charts, Pittman has performed on some of the country’s biggest stages, joining Luke Combs on his 2023 tour.

One of music’s most captivating live performers, tickets to Luke Combs’ last tour of New Zealand and Australia sold out in minutes. Don’t miss out – these shows will sell fast, so make sure you get in quickly!

© Scoop Media

